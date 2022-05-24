Calais Campbell Foundation to Fund Mental Health Therapy for Teens

May 24, 2022 at 08:45 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

052422-Campbell
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell has always been committed to helping the community where he plays.

The Ravens defensive lineman and 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will fund three months of weekly therapy services to 12 teens in the Baltimore area. Selected teens will also spend time with Campbell as he emphasizes the normality of seeing a therapist, specifically among the Black community.

"Calais believes that mental health counseling should be available regardless of income level, age, gender or race and the CRC Foundation is committed to expanding access in the Baltimore community and beyond," the CRC Foundation stated in a press release.

Campbell's foundation, named in honor of his late father Charles Richard Campbell, is reaching out to members of the community to match the foundation's $20,000 initial donation to the project. The CRC Foundation is partnering with Fund Recovery, a non-profit organization, hoping to double the number of teenagers that will be impacted.

Here is a fundraising link for those interested in donating.

