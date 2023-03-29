Late for Work 3/29: Calais Campbell Reportedly Signing One-Year Deal With Falcons

Calais Campbell Reportedly Signing One-Year Deal With Falcons
It looks like Calais Campbell will not be re-signing with the Ravens.
The veteran defensive lineman intends to sign a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
The Ravens released Campbell this offseason to free up cap space, but General Manager Eric DeCosta noted at the time that he was "not closing the door on the possibility of him returning to our team in the future."
Campbell, who turns 37 in September, spent the past three seasons with the Ravens and has continued to play at a high level. In 2022, he started all 14 games he appeared in and registered 5.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles.
Odell Beckham Jr. Had 'Good Meeting' With Ravens
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. confirmed to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson that he met with the Ravens yesterday in Phoenix at the NFL Owners Meetings.
"The love was there, good meeting," Beckham said, according to a tweet from Anderson.
Multiple teams reportedly have interest in Beckham, and the Ravens reportedly were not the only ones to meet with the three-time Pro Bowler in Phoenix.
"(Lot of) people and teams I bumped into," Beckham said via Anderson.
Among the people Beckham reportedly bumped into were New York Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh and General Manager Joe Douglas. ESPN's Jeff Darlington said last week that Beckham and the Jets have mutual interest in getting a deal done, adding that he "would actually be more surprised than not if Odell does not wind up with the Jets."
Beckham, 30, missed all of last season after undergoing his second ACL surgery in February. He last had a 1,000-yard season in 2019, when he was playing for a Cleveland Browns offense coached by Todd Monken, the Ravens' new offensive coordinator.
"I really like Odell. Odell is super athletic, twitchy. [He] really likes football. I really did [like him]," Monken said at his introductory press conference last month. "I think he's tremendously skilled, and I like his personality. He likes to compete."
The Ravens have made it clear that rebuilding their wide receiver room this offseason is a priority. They agreed to a deal with free agent Nelson Agholor last week, and Head Coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that the team is "not done," as it continues to monitor wide receivers in free agency, the trade market, and the draft.
Predicting Whether Ravens Will Exercise Patrick Queen's Fifth-Year Option
Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger predicted the fifth-year option decisions for every 2020 first-round pick. Regarding inside linebacker Patrick Queen, Spielberger believes the Ravens will exercise his option.
"The Ravens traded for former Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith at this year's deadline and subsequently made him the highest-paid player at his position early in the offseason, which makes this an interesting decision," Spielberger wrote. "That said, Queen took a quantum leap in 2022, earning a 70.0 overall grade and racking up 24 quarterback pressures and five sacks. He and Smith could be the next dynamic duo over the middle for Baltimore."
The Ravens have until May 1 to pick up Queen's option. There's been speculation that Queen could be traded given the heavy investment in Smith and the fact that dealing Queen would save $2.2 million in cap room and bring a return in some form.