Late for Work 3/29: Calais Campbell Reportedly Signing One-Year Deal With Falcons

Predicting Whether Ravens Will Exercise Patrick Queen's Fifth-Year Option

"The Ravens traded for former Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith at this year's deadline and subsequently made him the highest-paid player at his position early in the offseason, which makes this an interesting decision," Spielberger wrote. "That said, Queen took a quantum leap in 2022, earning a 70.0 overall grade and racking up 24 quarterback pressures and five sacks. He and Smith could be the next dynamic duo over the middle for Baltimore."