Calais Campbell Returns to Practice; Lamar Jackson Still Out

The Ravens welcomed veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell back to the practice field Thursday after he missed the past two games because of a knee injury.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was not back at practice, however, marking his 14th straight session missed.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was not throwing during the early portion of practice. He was limited Wednesday by shoulder/wrist issues. If Huntley was not able to start a fifth straight game, the Ravens would turn to either undrafted rookie Anthony Brown or veteran Brett Hundley, who is on the practice squad.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (illness) was absent for a second straight day.

The return of Campbell Thursday and cornerback Marcus Peters on Wednesday is a good sign for their availability for the Week 18 regular-season finale.