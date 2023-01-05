Calais Campbell Returns to Practice; Lamar Jackson Still Out

Jan 05, 2023 at 03:04 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

010523-WPWN
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Calais Campbell

The Ravens welcomed veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell back to the practice field Thursday after he missed the past two games because of a knee injury.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was not back at practice, however, marking his 14th straight session missed.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was not throwing during the early portion of practice. He was limited Wednesday by shoulder/wrist issues. If Huntley was not able to start a fifth straight game, the Ravens would turn to either undrafted rookie Anthony Brown or veteran Brett Hundley, who is on the practice squad.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (illness) was absent for a second straight day.

The return of Campbell Thursday and cornerback Marcus Peters on Wednesday is a good sign for their availability for the Week 18 regular-season finale.

"I've progressed well – very well," Campbell said Wednesday. "I'm excited to just go out there tomorrow and see how it goes. I felt pretty good. Last week, I was close. I was very, very close, and so it's a good sign. Obviously, you've got to take it one day at a time, but it's good to be back in the mix. It's kind of hard watching football; I'd much rather be playing."

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Doesn't Practice, Marcus Peters Returns

Marcus Peters returned to practice. Calais Campbell is still sidelined.

news

Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters Ruled Out vs. Steelers

Calais Campbell and Geno Stone are questionable for Sunday Night Football after returning to practice Friday.

news

Lamar Jackson Still Not at Ravens Practice

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and cornerback Marcus Peters are also not back yet.

news

Lamar Jackson Ruled Out vs. Falcons, Tyler Huntley Feels Good

Ravens CB Marcus Peters and DL Calais Campbell have been ruled out after not practicing all week.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Out, Tyler Huntley Dealing With Throwing Shoulder Issue

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive lineman Calais Campbell are still missing from practice.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Out to Begin Falcons Week

Ravens DE Calais Campbell and CB Marcus Peters are among those absent at Tuesday's practice.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Tyler Huntley Cleared, Lamar Jackson Ruled Out

Kevin Zeitler and Morgan Moses practiced throughout the week and fully on Thursday.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Tyler Huntley Returns to Full Practice

Lamar Jackson doesn't practice again. No other Ravens other than veterans who typically get rest days are missing.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Tyler Huntley Back at Practice

The Ravens are conducting a walk-through practice Tuesday as they prepare for the Cleveland Browns.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Doubtful to Play vs. Steelers

Ronnie Stanley has no injury designation heading into the game. Kevin Zeitler (knee) returned to practice Friday.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Out, Along With Kevin Zeitler

Ronnie Stanley is practicing again. Patrick Mekari (toe) returned to practice.

Advertising