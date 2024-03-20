Late for Work: Three Cap Casualties the Ravens Could Target

Predicting Whether Ravens Will Exercise Fifth-Year Options of Rashod Bateman, Odafe Oweh

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger predicted the fifth-year option decisions for every 2021 first-round pick. The Ravens had two first rounders in 2021: wide receiver Rashod Bateman (No. 27 overall) and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (No. 31.).

Spielberger said the decision on Bateman "could be really tough," but he believes the Ravens will decline.

"Bateman has dealt with various injuries and disappeared at times when on the field," Spielberger wrote. "He's still a clear top-two wideout on this roster alongside 2023 first-round rookie Zay Flowers, but his 46 receptions and 515 yards from his rookie season remain his career-best marks."

Spielberger predicted the Ravens will exercise Oweh's option.

"Oweh was showing all the signs of taking the third-year leap in 2023 before some injuries caused him to miss some time, but he hit the ground running after returning and showed he is the clear No. 1 edge defender on this roster," Spielberger wrote. "With another offseason and a healthier 2024, he could be one of the big breakout players of the season, which makes exercising this option all the more paramount."

The Ravens are expecting both Bateman and Oweh to make a significant impact in 2024. When Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked about Bateman during the season review press conference, he said the wide receiver "has a great future."

"I want 'Bate' to flourish and make a bunch of plays, and he's going to do that, and I think he'll be a bigger part of it next year, just by the fact that he was healthy all year this year [and] had a chance to establish himself that way, and he'll be starting," Harbaugh said. "He'll be playing all those snaps, and he'll rise to the occasion."

The deadline for exercising the options is May 2.

Ravens Slip in The Athletic's Latest Power Rankings

NFL.com and The Athletic have updated their power rankings following the conclusion of the free agency frenzy. Here's a look at where the Ravens landed:

NFL.com

Current ranking: No. 3. Post-Super Bowl ranking: No. 3.

"I thought about ranking the Ravens first or second, and they'd be entirely deserving of a spot that lofty, but I do want to see how they handle the depth they've lost; plus, replacing the impact of former Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald (who left to head up the Seahawks) isn't a finger-snap operation. Yes, Eric DeCosta and a great scouting staff always seem to find a way. They nail the draft more often than not and have a keen eye for reclamation projects. They kept Justin Madubuike, added Derrick Henry and still have Lamar Jackson and the makings of another competitive team around him. So, no, the ship is not listing; it's just taking on a little water right now. Come May, the Ravens might be full steam ahead again, as they often are by that time of year." — Eric Edholm

The Athletic

Current ranking: No. 6. Post-Super Bowl ranking: No. 4.

"The Ravens lost a lot of good players in free agency, but they extended star defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and added Henry, which makes it hard to be too down on Baltimore. Henry is 30 and since he entered the league in 2016, he's the only player in the NFL with more than 10,000 yards. If he can hold up physically, the Ravens' run game with Henry and quarterback Lamar Jackson is going to be formidable." — Josh Kendall