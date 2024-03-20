 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Late for Work: Three Cap Casualties the Ravens Could Target

Mar 20, 2024 at 09:38 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

Dallas Cowboys' Michael Gallup plays during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Matt Slocum/AP Photo
Dallas Cowboys' Michael Gallup plays during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Three Cap Casualties the Ravens Could Target

So far, the Ravens have focused their free-agency efforts on bringing back their own players. They've inked one new player in running back Derrick Henry and stockpiled compensatory picks for 2025.

The Ravens have a history of signing veteran free agents who were released by their former teams to open up cap space. Signing those players doesn't affect the compensatory pick formula.

Baltimore Beatdown’s Joshua Reed identified several cap casualties the Ravens could target to fill positions of need. Here's a look at three:

WR Michael Gallup

"The six-year veteran was released by the Dallas Cowboys on March 15 with a Post-June 1 designation. Gallup is coming off three straight seasons that were marred by injuries and inconsistent production after recording 1,950 receiving yards and scoring 11 touchdowns from 2019-2020. While he played in every game this past season, Gallup only managed to record 34 receptions on 57 targets for career-low 418 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Nevertheless, he is a strong possession receiver who knows how to work the boundary, excels at making contested catches, and can be a threat in the red zone. Even though he's still just 28 years old, his market likely won't be robust given his lack of recent production and how deep this year's incoming draft class is at the position."

WR Allen Robinson

"The 10-year veteran was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on March 8. … The former Pro Bowler is coming off the least productive season of his career albeit in one of the worst offenses in the league. He appeared in all 17 games and recorded the second-fewest catches of his career (34) and career lows in receiving yards (280) and yards per catch (8.2) and touchdowns (zero). At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, Robinson would provide the Ravens with a big-bodied receiving option that it's currently lacking. The 30-year-old won't command a prohibitive salary and is likely willing to sign a one-year, prove-it type deal with a contender that is heavily incentive-based."

EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah

"The eight-year veteran was released by the Miami Dolphins on February 23 despite a solid bounce-back season from injury in which he recorded 5.5 sacks in 15 games. Ogbah is just two years removed from recording nine sacks and 20-plus quarterback hits in back-to-back seasons. He'll be another year removed from the torn triceps injury that cut his 2022 season short after 11 games and could continue to thrive in a rotational role. The Ravens have a pair of 10-year veterans that they'd like to have back in Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy, who each had career years in 2023. If they strike out on both, Ogbah would be a solid contingency plan. He could be the next veteran edge defender to get signed at a discount and go on to have a big year."

Free Agents Still Available Who Could Fit Ravens

How could the Ravens still fill some needs in free agency? Here's who's still out there.

Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Emmanuel Ogbah, Miami Dolphins Ogbah has been a consistent defender for years. He had back-to-back nine-sack seasons in Miami in 2020 and 2021. The 30-year-old hasn't been a starter either of the past two seasons.
1 / 27

Emmanuel Ogbah, Miami Dolphins

Ogbah has been a consistent defender for years. He had back-to-back nine-sack seasons in Miami in 2020 and 2021. The 30-year-old hasn't been a starter either of the past two seasons.

Perry Knotts/AP Photo
Carl Lawson, New York Jets Lawson was a productive player for the Bengals and a big get for the Jets before the 2021 season, but he suffered a torn Achilles before his first year in New York. He returned with seven sacks in 2022, but only suited up for six games last season as a healthy scratch.
2 / 27

Carl Lawson, New York Jets

Lawson was a productive player for the Bengals and a big get for the Jets before the 2021 season, but he suffered a torn Achilles before his first year in New York. He returned with seven sacks in 2022, but only suited up for six games last season as a healthy scratch.

Ryan Kang/AP Photo
Romeo Okwara, Detroit Lions More of a big-bodied defensive end than a pass rusher, Okwara has been a dependable piece of the Lions' defensive line rotation for the past six years.
3 / 27

Romeo Okwara, Detroit Lions

More of a big-bodied defensive end than a pass rusher, Okwara has been a dependable piece of the Lions' defensive line rotation for the past six years.

Ryan Kang/AP Photo
Yannick Ngakoue, Chicago Bears Ngakoue has been on six different teams the past five seasons, including a brief stint in Baltimore during the 2020 season. He logged a career-low 4 sacks with the Bears last year.
4 / 27

Yannick Ngakoue, Chicago Bears

Ngakoue has been on six different teams the past five seasons, including a brief stint in Baltimore during the 2020 season. He logged a career-low 4 sacks with the Bears last year.

Ryan Kang/AP Photo
Charles Harris, Detroit Lions Harris had a career-high 7.5 sacks in Detroit in 2021, but just 2.5 since after missing much of 2022 due to injury and then becoming more of a role player last year.
5 / 27

Charles Harris, Detroit Lions

Harris had a career-high 7.5 sacks in Detroit in 2021, but just 2.5 since after missing much of 2022 due to injury and then becoming more of a role player last year.

Cooper Neill/AP Photo
Randy Gregory, San Francisco 49ers Gregory has bounced around a bit since his days in Dallas. He joined the 49ers late last season and posted 2.5 sacks in five games but was blanked in the playoffs.
6 / 27

Randy Gregory, San Francisco 49ers

Gregory has bounced around a bit since his days in Dallas. He joined the 49ers late last season and posted 2.5 sacks in five games but was blanked in the playoffs.

Eric Gay/AP Photo
Bud Dupree, Atlanta Falcons The former Steeler had a bit of a resurgent season in Atlanta last year, registering 6.5 sacks. His best year was in 2019 in black and gold, when he dropped the quarterback 11.5 times. He's now 31 years old.
7 / 27

Bud Dupree, Atlanta Falcons

The former Steeler had a bit of a resurgent season in Atlanta last year, registering 6.5 sacks. His best year was in 2019 in black and gold, when he dropped the quarterback 11.5 times. He's now 31 years old.

Danny Karnik/AP Photo
Anthony Barr, Minnesota Vikings The four-time Pro Bowler and longtime Viking is reportedly not retiring despite playing in just four games last season and not joining a team until November (Minnesota's practice squad). He hasn't topped three sacks since 2015.
8 / 27

Anthony Barr, Minnesota Vikings

The four-time Pro Bowler and longtime Viking is reportedly not retiring despite playing in just four games last season and not joining a team until November (Minnesota's practice squad). He hasn't topped three sacks since 2015.

Stacy Bengs/AP Photo
Laken Tomlinson, New York Jets Tomlinson was Pro Football Focus' No. 53-ranked guard in pass blocking, six spots ahead of John Simpson, who New York signed to replace him. A former first-round pick (2015), Tomlinson was one of the league's highest-graded guards in San Francisco in 2020 and 2021.
9 / 27

Laken Tomlinson, New York Jets

Tomlinson was Pro Football Focus' No. 53-ranked guard in pass blocking, six spots ahead of John Simpson, who New York signed to replace him. A former first-round pick (2015), Tomlinson was one of the league's highest-graded guards in San Francisco in 2020 and 2021.

Ryan Kang/AP Photo
Andrus Peat, New Orleans Saints The Saints made Peat the 13th-overall pick in 2015 and he's been a starter for them ever since. Peat started at tackle but found a home at guard, where he went to three Pro Bowls. He wasn't slated to be a starter last year, but ultimately replaced first-round pick Trevor Penning as the starting left tackle for the final 11 games and played well. That kind of position flexibility is valuable.
10 / 27

Andrus Peat, New Orleans Saints

The Saints made Peat the 13th-overall pick in 2015 and he's been a starter for them ever since. Peat started at tackle but found a home at guard, where he went to three Pro Bowls. He wasn't slated to be a starter last year, but ultimately replaced first-round pick Trevor Penning as the starting left tackle for the final 11 games and played well. That kind of position flexibility is valuable.

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Photo
Cody Whitehair, Chicago Bears The Bears released Whitehair last month. A 2016 second-round pick, Whitehair made 118 starts over eight seasons in Chicago.
11 / 27

Cody Whitehair, Chicago Bears

The Bears released Whitehair last month. A 2016 second-round pick, Whitehair made 118 starts over eight seasons in Chicago.

Joe Robbins/AP Photo
Dalton Risner, Minnesota Vikings Risner signed a one-year deal a few weeks into last season and again proved to be a solid blocker, particularly in pass protection. Now he'll likely get a multi-year contract.
12 / 27

Dalton Risner, Minnesota Vikings

Risner signed a one-year deal a few weeks into last season and again proved to be a solid blocker, particularly in pass protection. Now he'll likely get a multi-year contract.

Rick Scuteri/AP Photo
Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Detroit Lions Vaitai signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the Lions in 2020. He's played in 31 games since due to injuries. A back injury, which led to surgery, cost him his entire 2022 season. He returned to play in six games (three starts) last season, but finished the year on injured reserve with a knee injury.
13 / 27

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Detroit Lions

Vaitai signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the Lions in 2020. He's played in 31 games since due to injuries. A back injury, which led to surgery, cost him his entire 2022 season. He returned to play in six games (three starts) last season, but finished the year on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Kevin Sabitus/AP Photo
Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins Released by the Dolphins last week, Howard is a four-time Pro Bowler who was once a big-time playmaker for Miami and regarded as one of the game's top cornerbacks. He had 10 interceptions in 2020 and five the following year, but just two in the past two seasons.
14 / 27

Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins

Released by the Dolphins last week, Howard is a four-time Pro Bowler who was once a big-time playmaker for Miami and regarded as one of the game's top cornerbacks. He had 10 interceptions in 2020 and five the following year, but just two in the past two seasons.

Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
Stephon Gilmore, Dallas Cowboys The NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and a five-time Pro Bowler, Gilmore has been one of the game's best cornerbacks for nearly a decade. He'll turn 34 in September, but Gilmore still graded out as a strong cornerback last season in Dallas, earning PFF's 49th best grade.
15 / 27

Stephon Gilmore, Dallas Cowboys

The NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and a five-time Pro Bowler, Gilmore has been one of the game's best cornerbacks for nearly a decade. He'll turn 34 in September, but Gilmore still graded out as a strong cornerback last season in Dallas, earning PFF's 49th best grade.

Matt Patterson/AP Photo
J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots The Patriots released Jackson in early March after trading for him midway through last season. Jackson started his career with a flurry, registering 25 interceptions in his first four seasons, but he hasn't been as effective the past two seasons and only nabbed one pick.
16 / 27

J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots

The Patriots released Jackson in early March after trading for him midway through last season. Jackson started his career with a flurry, registering 25 interceptions in his first four seasons, but he hasn't been as effective the past two seasons and only nabbed one pick.

Cooper Neill/AP Photo
Steven Nelson, Houston Texans Nelson is a longtime starter with the Chiefs, Steelers, Eagles, and Texans. Now 31 years old, he's still playing at a high level, ranking as the No. 41 cornerback in the NFL last season, per PFF.
17 / 27

Steven Nelson, Houston Texans

Nelson is a longtime starter with the Chiefs, Steelers, Eagles, and Texans. Now 31 years old, he's still playing at a high level, ranking as the No. 41 cornerback in the NFL last season, per PFF.

Maria Lysaker/AP Photo
C.J. Henderson, Carolina Panthers Henderson was the No. 9-overall pick in the 2020 draft. He was traded to the Panthers just a year later and was a 10-game starter in 2022.
18 / 27

C.J. Henderson, Carolina Panthers

Henderson was the No. 9-overall pick in the 2020 draft. He was traded to the Panthers just a year later and was a 10-game starter in 2022.

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Photo
Kristian Fulton, Tennessee Titans A second-round pick in 2020, Fulton has started nearly even game he's played in the past three seasons but is coming off a season in which he allowed a catch on 72.5% of his targets, per PFF.
19 / 27

Kristian Fulton, Tennessee Titans

A second-round pick in 2020, Fulton has started nearly even game he's played in the past three seasons but is coming off a season in which he allowed a catch on 72.5% of his targets, per PFF.

Matt Durisko/AP Photo
S Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks A three-time Pro Bowler, Adams struggled in coverage last season, earning a 29.9 PFF grade.
20 / 27

S Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks

A three-time Pro Bowler, Adams struggled in coverage last season, earning a 29.9 PFF grade.

Greg Trott/AP Photo
S Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos Simmons is a two-time Pro Bowler, including last season. He's 30 years old and graded out as the No. 51-ranked safety.
21 / 27

S Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos

Simmons is a two-time Pro Bowler, including last season. He's 30 years old and graded out as the No. 51-ranked safety.

John Locher/AP Photo
S Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks Diggs was a three-time Pro Bowler from 2020-2022 but had a down year last year alongside Adams. He's started every game the past four seasons and had 14 interceptions the previous three seasons.
22 / 27

S Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks

Diggs was a three-time Pro Bowler from 2020-2022 but had a down year last year alongside Adams. He's started every game the past four seasons and had 14 interceptions the previous three seasons.

Greg Trott/AP Photo
S Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears Jackson was a two-time Pro Bowler in 2018 and 2019 early in his career. The former Alabama product was a leader alongside Roquan Smith in Chicago, but he had a tougher 2023 season and was released in February.
23 / 27

S Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears

Jackson was a two-time Pro Bowler in 2018 and 2019 early in his career. The former Alabama product was a leader alongside Roquan Smith in Chicago, but he had a tougher 2023 season and was released in February.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP Photo
S Micah Hyde, Buffalo Bills A Pro Bowler in 2017, Hyde has been a big part of one of the NFL's most underrated safety duos in Buffalo. He's now 33 years old, but still ranked No. 66 by PFF.
24 / 27

S Micah Hyde, Buffalo Bills

A Pro Bowler in 2017, Hyde has been a big part of one of the NFL's most underrated safety duos in Buffalo. He's now 33 years old, but still ranked No. 66 by PFF.

Adrian Kraus/AP Photo
S Marcus Maye, New Orleans Saints Maye signed a three-year, $28.5 million contract with the Saints before the 2022 season began. He only played in 17 games for them, served a three-game suspension last season, and was released before free agency opened.
25 / 27

S Marcus Maye, New Orleans Saints

Maye signed a three-year, $28.5 million contract with the Saints before the 2022 season began. He only played in 17 games for them, served a three-game suspension last season, and was released before free agency opened.

Abbie Parr/AP Photo
S Tracy Walker III, Detroit Lions Walker had a solid 2023 season that ranked him at No. 88 among NFL safeties, according to PFF. He spent six seasons in Detroit and returned from a 2022 Achilles injury to play in all 17 games last year.
26 / 27

S Tracy Walker III, Detroit Lions

Walker had a solid 2023 season that ranked him at No. 88 among NFL safeties, according to PFF. He spent six seasons in Detroit and returned from a 2022 Achilles injury to play in all 17 games last year.

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Photo
S Adrian Amos, Houston Texans A longtime starter in Green Bay, Amos signed late with the Jets last season, then asked for his release and was picked up by the Texans. He played well in both places, grading out as the No. 32 safety in the league by PFF, tied with Geno Stone. The 30-year-old safety is a Baltimore native.
27 / 27

S Adrian Amos, Houston Texans

A longtime starter in Green Bay, Amos signed late with the Jets last season, then asked for his release and was picked up by the Texans. He played well in both places, grading out as the No. 32 safety in the league by PFF, tied with Geno Stone. The 30-year-old safety is a Baltimore native.

David J. Phillip/AP Photo
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Chiefs' Marquise Brown Says He Doesn't Regret Asking for Trade From Ravens

During Marquise "Hollywood' Brown's introductory video conference with the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday, the wide receiver was asked if he still felt like his request for a trade from the Ravens two years ago was the right decision.

Brown was coming off the best season of his three-year career (91 catches for 1,008 yards) when he made the request, which the Ravens granted by sending him to the Arizona Cardinals for a first-round pick (which the Ravens used to select center Tyler Linderbaum).

Brown's production fell off in Arizona, where he had 118 receptions for 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns in 26 games. This past season, Brown had 51 catches for a career-low 574 yards and four touchdowns.

Still, Brown said he doesn't regret asking for a trade.

"Yeah, I feel like that was the best decision for me," Brown said. "At the end of the day, if you're not happy with yourself or you're not happy with what's going on, you can't put your best foot forward on the field. So, I feel like my time in Arizona, I mean, I didn't accomplish stuff I wanted to accomplish on the field. But as a man, I grew — I grew closer with God, I grew closer in my relationship with my family. And I feel like God put me in that situation because I needed it."

The trade has worked out well for the Ravens. Linderbaum started all 17 games as a rookie and made the Pro Bowl in his second season. Last year, Baltimore drafted wide receiver Zay Flowers in the first round to fill the void left by Brown, and Flowers set rookie franchise records with 77 catches for 858 yards.

Brown, who signed a one-year, $7 million deal (worth up to $11 million) with the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs, believes he's now in the right system to flourish.

"Being in this system, I feel like I'll be able to showcase my skill set," Brown said. "I still feel like there's a lot of my game that I really haven't gotten to show people. And that's probably what I'm excited about the most being here, is to just put my best foot forward and show what I can do."

Predicting Whether Ravens Will Exercise Fifth-Year Options of Rashod Bateman, Odafe Oweh

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger predicted the fifth-year option decisions for every 2021 first-round pick. The Ravens had two first rounders in 2021: wide receiver Rashod Bateman (No. 27 overall) and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (No. 31.).

Spielberger said the decision on Bateman "could be really tough," but he believes the Ravens will decline.

"Bateman has dealt with various injuries and disappeared at times when on the field," Spielberger wrote. "He's still a clear top-two wideout on this roster alongside 2023 first-round rookie Zay Flowers, but his 46 receptions and 515 yards from his rookie season remain his career-best marks."

Spielberger predicted the Ravens will exercise Oweh's option.

"Oweh was showing all the signs of taking the third-year leap in 2023 before some injuries caused him to miss some time, but he hit the ground running after returning and showed he is the clear No. 1 edge defender on this roster," Spielberger wrote. "With another offseason and a healthier 2024, he could be one of the big breakout players of the season, which makes exercising this option all the more paramount."

The Ravens are expecting both Bateman and Oweh to make a significant impact in 2024. When Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked about Bateman during the season review press conference, he said the wide receiver "has a great future."

"I want 'Bate' to flourish and make a bunch of plays, and he's going to do that, and I think he'll be a bigger part of it next year, just by the fact that he was healthy all year this year [and] had a chance to establish himself that way, and he'll be starting," Harbaugh said. "He'll be playing all those snaps, and he'll rise to the occasion."

The deadline for exercising the options is May 2.

Ravens Slip in The Athletic's Latest Power Rankings

NFL.com and The Athletic have updated their power rankings following the conclusion of the free agency frenzy. Here's a look at where the Ravens landed:

NFL.com

Current ranking: No. 3. Post-Super Bowl ranking: No. 3.

"I thought about ranking the Ravens first or second, and they'd be entirely deserving of a spot that lofty, but I do want to see how they handle the depth they've lost; plus, replacing the impact of former Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald (who left to head up the Seahawks) isn't a finger-snap operation. Yes, Eric DeCosta and a great scouting staff always seem to find a way. They nail the draft more often than not and have a keen eye for reclamation projects. They kept Justin Madubuike, added Derrick Henry and still have Lamar Jackson and the makings of another competitive team around him. So, no, the ship is not listing; it's just taking on a little water right now. Come May, the Ravens might be full steam ahead again, as they often are by that time of year." — Eric Edholm

The Athletic

Current ranking: No. 6. Post-Super Bowl ranking: No. 4.

"The Ravens lost a lot of good players in free agency, but they extended star defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and added Henry, which makes it hard to be too down on Baltimore. Henry is 30 and since he entered the league in 2016, he's the only player in the NFL with more than 10,000 yards. If he can hold up physically, the Ravens' run game with Henry and quarterback Lamar Jackson is going to be formidable." — Josh Kendall

Quick Hits

Related Content

news

Late for Work: Mel Kiper Jr. Mocks 'High-Ceiling, High-Risk' Offensive Tackle to Ravens

ESPN pundit predicts Ravens will take a step back in 2024. Jadeveon Clowney is named the best fit for the Ravens among remaining free agents. Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey is mocked to the Ravens.
news

Late for Work: Assessing the Ravens' Needs After the First Wave of Free Agency

Could the Ravens made a big move for a pass rusher? Tyler Huntley has reportedly agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns. The offensive line replacements for Baltimore could already be on their roster.
news

Late for Work: Pundit Says Derrick Henry Is in Position to Have a Big Year

Marquise Brown is reportedly signing with the Chiefs. The Ravens continue to get high marks for their offseason moves. What the Ravens still need to do this offseason.
news

Late for Work: Pundits Debate Whether Derrick Henry Makes Ravens AFC Favorites

Travis Kelce says 'it's not gonna be fun to go against' Henry and the Ravens offense. The Ravens receive an A- grade for offseason moves thus far. Two free-agent offensive linemen the Ravens could target.
news

Late for Work: Ravens Get A+++ for Derrick Henry Deal

Derrick Mason says Henry 'can tip the scale' for the Ravens in their Super Bowl quest. Jeff Zrebiec says Patrick Queen reportedly signing with the Steelers isn't a surprise.
news

Late for Work: Reaction to Ravens' Day 1 Free Agency Losses

The top available running backs are down to Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon, and J.K. Dobbins. Tee Higgins said he'd like to play with Lamar Jackson, but don't get your hopes up. Tyus Bowser says he'll play next season and hopes it's with the Ravens.
news

Late for Work: Ravens Reportedly Among 'Serious Suitors' for Saquon Barkley

Pundits react to Justin Madubuike deal. Derrick Henry joining the Ravens would be "nasty stuff." Potential Ravens free agent targets listed. Buzz is multiple Ravens defenders could follow Mike Macdonald to Seattle.
news

Late for Work: Ravens Will Try to 'Defend the Fort' Next Week in Free Agency

Pundit thinks Ravens are the best fit for Deebo Samuel if traded. Three free agents who would be good fits for the Ravens. Lamar Jackson doesn't crack the top five in PFF's top 101 players. Matthew Judon says Jackson is the hardest player in the league to plan for,
news

Late for Work: Patrick Queen Would Be Steelers' 'Ultimate Luxury Signing'

Why Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Derrick Henry would (and wouldn't) be good fits. Which Ravens free agents are most likely to return? Kyle Hamilton is ranked PFF's 26th-best player of 2023.
news

Late for Work: How Justin Madubuike's Franchise Tag Is Similar to Lamar Jackson's 

ESPN pundit predicts whether free agents Jadeveon Clowney, Patrick Queen, and Geno Stone will return. A hypothetical trade scenario has the Ravens acquiring Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks.
news

Late for Work: How the Ravens Can Have a Productive Offseason Despite Limited Resources

The Ravens are named a good fit for All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas. Baltimore is mentioned as one of the top landing spots for Brian Burns if he becomes available. The Ravens' free agent crop is ranked the best in the NFL.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising