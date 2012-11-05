Cary Williams 'Blessed' With Interceptions Streak

Nov 05, 2012 at 05:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Even Cary Williams has trouble explaining his recent string of interceptions.

After going without an interception during his first four years in the NFL, the Ravens cornerback has four in his last five games following his pick in the second half of Sunday's 25-15 win over Cleveland. Williams' four interceptions leads the AFC.

What's been the key to the change?

"I don't know, man," Williams said with a laugh. "I'm blessed. I'm just going out there trying to play as well as I can each and every play."

Williams picked off Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden early in the third quarter, diving to catch the ball just before it hit the turf.  The interception actually came on a failed attempt by Weeden to throw the ball away as he was getting pressured.

"Weeden was trying to throw it into the ground, that's what he told me after the game, but he threw it too far and I was able to make a play on it," Williams said.

The interception came at a crucial time for the Ravens, as it was the Browns' opening drive of the second half and they had made their way into Ravens' territory.

The Ravens offense wasn't able to convert the turnover into points, but the interception and Williams' 26-yard return still allowed the Ravens to flip field position at a point when the offense was struggling to move the football. It also halted a string of three straight scoring drives for the Browns.

The interception, Williams said, was actually set up by film study leading into Sunday's game, which he has made a priority this season.

"I'm trying to do as much film study as I possibly can, and learn from mistakes," Williams said. "Actually that interception today was a situation where they ran that on us when they played us a couple weeks ago."

Williams has been the Ravens starting cornerback for the last two seasons, but he's been forced to take on an even greater role this year after Lardarius Webb was lost for the season with a torn ACL. Williams struggled at points earlier in the season, but his play has come on strong in recent weeks.

The coaches have worked with Williams on where he has his eyes during pass coverage, making sure that he doesn't get twisted up and is able to make a play on the ball. The tweaks in technique and in commitment to film work have paid off recently for Williams, and he's noticing the difference.

"It's huge when you get your eyes out there to be in the proper place because those things put you in the proper position to make plays each and every game," he said.

