News & Notes: Charlie Kolar Undergoing Sports Hernia Surgery

Tyler Huntley Is on a Pitch Count After Tendonitis

The Ravens gave backup quarterback Tyler Huntley a couple days off in minicamp after he experienced tendinitis in his throwing shoulder.

As training camp kicks off, the Ravens are monitoring the situation and Huntley's reps to avoid it flaring up again. Harbaugh said Huntley is on a pitch count that is monitored by Quarterbacks Coach James Urban.

"I think it's day to day a little bit," Harbaugh said. "He hasn't had any issue with it. He might feel it just a little bit toward the end of practice and you've got to watch it."

Michael Pierce Is Off to a Good Start

Though he missed OTAs and minicamp, re-signed defensive tackle Michael Pierce is off to a good start at training camp.

"The first impression was that he passed the conditioning test. He didn't really have too much of a problem with it. He did a good job," Harbaugh said. "That's the starting point. As far as the rest of it, he can talk about what he wants to do in terms of shaping himself up."

Pierce could still shed some pounds before the start of the season, but he's always been a large, powerful man. Harbaugh said Pierce has practiced well the first two days.

Meanwhile, Harbaugh confirmed that guard Ben Cleveland has still not passed his conditioning test and remains on the non-football injury list.

Ravens Want Someone to Emerge at Left Guard

The best competition for a starting spot at training camp is at left guard between Ben Mason, Tyre Phillips, Cleveland and Patrick Mekari.

It's still early, but Harbaugh shared what he's looking for in that race.

"It has to resolve itself. You want the decision to be made for you, somebody taking the bull by the horns and owning the job," Harbaugh said.