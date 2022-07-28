News & Notes: Charlie Kolar Undergoing Sports Hernia Surgery

Jul 28, 2022 at 05:58 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

072822-Kolar
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Charlie Kolar

Ravens fourth-round rookie tight end Charlie Kolar will undergo sports hernia surgery early next week that will sideline him for some period of time.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said it was a lingering injury from college, which Kolar also had surgery for and will also be repaired at the same time.

"We'll get it cleaned up now," Harbaugh said. "Would have loved to have gotten it cleaned up earlier, but we didn't really have it earlier. I think he thought he could manage it, but it's gotten to the point where it needs to get fixed."

Harbaugh compared the surgery to what wide receiver Rashod Bateman had last year, which was also a holdover from college and put Bateman on the shelf for the first five games.

Kolar looked good in summer practices as the Iowa State product went about trying to find a role in the offense. In his absence, fellow fourth-round rookie tight end Isaiah Likely has shined, including connecting with Lamar Jackson on a long touchdown in Tuesday's practice.

Tyler Huntley Is on a Pitch Count After Tendonitis

The Ravens gave backup quarterback Tyler Huntley a couple days off in minicamp after he experienced tendinitis in his throwing shoulder.

As training camp kicks off, the Ravens are monitoring the situation and Huntley's reps to avoid it flaring up again. Harbaugh said Huntley is on a pitch count that is monitored by Quarterbacks Coach James Urban.

"I think it's day to day a little bit," Harbaugh said. "He hasn't had any issue with it. He might feel it just a little bit toward the end of practice and you've got to watch it."

Michael Pierce Is Off to a Good Start

Though he missed OTAs and minicamp, re-signed defensive tackle Michael Pierce is off to a good start at training camp.

"The first impression was that he passed the conditioning test. He didn't really have too much of a problem with it. He did a good job," Harbaugh said. "That's the starting point. As far as the rest of it, he can talk about what he wants to do in terms of shaping himself up."

Pierce could still shed some pounds before the start of the season, but he's always been a large, powerful man. Harbaugh said Pierce has practiced well the first two days.

Meanwhile, Harbaugh confirmed that guard Ben Cleveland has still not passed his conditioning test and remains on the non-football injury list.

Ravens Want Someone to Emerge at Left Guard

The best competition for a starting spot at training camp is at left guard between Ben Mason, Tyre Phillips, Cleveland and Patrick Mekari.

It's still early, but Harbaugh shared what he's looking for in that race.

"It has to resolve itself. You want the decision to be made for you, somebody taking the bull by the horns and owning the job," Harbaugh said.

"We'll see. How long it will take depends on how long it takes. The sooner the better, for sure. All of the guys are doing well so far, and we'll see what happens."

