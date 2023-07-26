Mailbag: Could the Ravens Go After Chase Young?

Downing: The chatter around Chase Young started when Bleacher Report put out an article earlier this offseason speculating about the Ravens bringing the former No. 2 overall pick to Baltimore. Young has dynamic talent, but injuries have limited his production in a big way the last two years. The Washington pass rusher has played in just 12 games over the last two seasons and put up 1.5 total sacks. He's heading into the final year of his rookie deal after the Commanders declined his fifth-year option. Young's physical talent is undeniable, but staying healthy and putting everything together to be a productive pro has been another story.

The Ravens could use some help at outside linebacker as Tyus Bowser is opening camp on the non-football injury list, and last year's veteran pass rushers Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul both remain unsigned. General Manager Eric DeCosta has also shown a willingness to make big-time trades, like he did for Roquan Smith, Marcus Peters, Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue. However, I would be surprised if the Ravens pulled off a move for Young. Despite his injury history, Washington would likely want a premium for him given his talent and where he was selected in the draft. The Ravens also like their young pass rushers in Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo. Young's potential is alluring, but adding him would potentially block opportunities for Oweh and Ojabo. The Ravens may still add some insurance at outside linebacker, but the price to get Young may be too much at this stage of the game.