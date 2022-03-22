Reports: Chris Board Agrees to Deal With Detroit Lions

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec reports that the Ravens were trying to retain Board.

As he enters his fifth season, Board is expected to be a starter in Detroit. He started two games in four years in Baltimore after making the team as an undrafted rookie, so Board is looking for a bigger role.

Board is a standout special teams player and was a leader on the Ravens' elite unit, along with Anthony Levine Sr. and others. Board played 85% of Baltimore's special teams snaps last season.

He was also a strong defensive reserve. Board is coming off a career-high 41 tackles last season, in which he played a career-high 33% of the defensive snaps. He is an effective blitzer who notched 2.5 sacks in 2020 while playing 25% of the snaps.