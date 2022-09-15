Late for Work 9/15: Ravens Reportedly Sweeten Chuck Clark's Contract 

Dolphins Beat Writer Says Ravens' Offensive Line Could Be in Trouble Sunday

Reporter Daniel Oyefusi knows the Ravens and the Miami Dolphins well. He covered the Ravens for two years with The Baltimore Sun and now is the Dolphins beat writer for The Miami Herald.

Oyefusi spoke with his former colleagues at The Sun to preview Sunday's game and gave his thoughts on where the Dolphins have the biggest advantage over the Ravens and where they are the most vulnerable.

"You never want to overreact to one game, especially a Week 1 game. But the Dolphins' defensive line looks like it could again give the Ravens' offensive line trouble," Oyefusi said. "Miami has a deep front, led by players such as Emmanuel Ogbah, Christian Wilkins, Jaelan Phillips and old friend Zach Sieler. Newcomer Melvin Ingram looked really good in his first game as a Dolphin. A lot of pressure will be on players such as center Tyler Linderbaum, left guard Ben Powers and potentially Patrick Mekari at left tackle to create push up front and give [Lamar] Jackson enough time in the pocket.