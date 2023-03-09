Reports: Ravens to Trade Chuck Clark to Jets

Hamilton will be in line to become a full-time starter next season after a highly successful rookie campaign in which he earned the top grade among all NFL safeties from Pro Football Focus. Hamilton did so while playing in a non-traditional safety role, as he was primarily deployed as a big slot cornerback.

Asked at the Combine about what role he envisions for Hamilton moving forward, Head Coach John Harbaugh said "safety with the ability to play nickel and dime."

"We have moving parts. We're not going to be a defense that's static," Harbaugh said. "Our guys are going to be playing different positions. We're going to disguise, we're going to blitz. [Hamilton is] capable of doing pretty much everything. He covers tight ends really well, he even covered slot receivers well this year in man coverage. That's pretty unique for a 'safety.' I just think it gives us great flexibility, it leaves room for a third and even a fourth safety in the mix."