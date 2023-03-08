Ravens Hire Chuck Smith as Outside Linebackers Coach

The Ravens have hired Chuck Smith to be their new outside linebackers coach, Head Coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday.
Smith fills the vacancy created after Rob Leonard left to become the defensive line coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Smith, a former NFL defensive end (1992-2000) is an outside-the-box hire as a coach who comes from a non-traditional coaching background. He has spent more than 20 years developing and operating a pass rush training program used by many professional and collegiate players and coaches.
"Chuck is a proven and highly-respected pass rush coach who many pro and collegiate players have sought guidance from," Harbaugh stated. "He brings unique insight, experience and passion to the Ravens, and we're confident that he'll have a great impact on our outside linebackers group."
Smith, who has gone by the nickname "Dr. Rush," has regularly worked with draft eligible prospects and served as a training camp consultant for several NFL teams, including the Ravens in 2008. He was also the New York Jets' pass rush specialist in 2009, the University of Tennessee's defensive line coach in 2010 and the Cincinnati Bengals' Bill Walsh Coaching Fellow during their 2015 OTAs and training camp.
Playing a key role at All-Pro outside linebacker Von Miller's annual Pass Rush Summit, Smith directed field drills and hosted the event's live virtual film session. The summit's 2022 attendees included Ravens Calais Campbell and Justin Houston, as well as Raiders defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis and more.
Smith has also reportedly been the personal pass rush coach of several Steelers players, including Cam Heyward and Alex Highsmith, who had a breakout 2022 campaign.
Smith has also trained three-time Rams NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap, and former NFL stounds defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth, defensive end Robert Mathis and defensive end Osi Umenyiora.
In Baltimore, Smith will have the opportunity to work with Tyus Bowser and continue to groom young ultra-talented pass rushers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, among others. There's also a chance that Houston could return in free agency this offseason.
Following a decorated collegiate career at Tennessee, Smith became a second-round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 1992. The Athens, Ga., native spent eight years (1992-99) with Atlanta and one year (2000) with the Carolina Panthers, helping the Falcons reach Super Bowl XXXIII in 1998.
Appearing in 125 games (89 starts) during his career, Smith tallied 322 tackles, 58.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, three interceptions and two defensive touchdowns (one INT and one via fumble recovery). The three-time NFC Defensive Player of the Week and 1997 second-team All-Pro once produced a five-sack game and ranks third on the Falcons' all-time sacks chart.