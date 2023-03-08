Ravens Hire Chuck Smith as Outside Linebackers Coach

The Ravens have hired Chuck Smith to be their new outside linebackers coach, Head Coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday.

Smith fills the vacancy created after Rob Leonard left to become the defensive line coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Smith, a former NFL defensive end (1992-2000) is an outside-the-box hire as a coach who comes from a non-traditional coaching background. He has spent more than 20 years developing and operating a pass rush training program used by many professional and collegiate players and coaches.

"Chuck is a proven and highly-respected pass rush coach who many pro and collegiate players have sought guidance from," Harbaugh stated. "He brings unique insight, experience and passion to the Ravens, and we're confident that he'll have a great impact on our outside linebackers group."