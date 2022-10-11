Late for Work 10/11: Lamar Jackson Has Earned the Right to Win Ugly, Was Great When It Mattered

Colin Cowherd: Lamar Jackson Has Earned the Right to Win Ugly, Was Great When It Mattered

The Ravens have often been the definition of winning ugly throughout the franchise's storied history, but since Lamar Jackson became their starting quarterback, the Ravens typically win with flair.

To steal a phrase from legendary pro wrestler Ric Flair, Jackson has had the Ravens stylin' and profilin.'

However, even a player as electrifying as Jackson is going to have an occasional game that's not up to his usual standard. Such was the case in Sunday night's 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. It was more gritty than pretty — and that's OK.

Jackson overthrew three passes: two possible touchdowns and one that was intercepted and flipped the game's early momentum. But he also led the Ravens' game-winning drive to put Justin Tucker in field-goal range.

"Even when Jackson isn't having his best night, he's still a winner," our Ryan Mink wrote. "Jackson doesn't have a 40-14 record by mistake. It's because, with the game on the line, he can simply be the best player on the field."

Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd said Jackson's detractors need to give him props for finding a way to win instead of focusing on any miscues he made during the game.

"Lamar Jackson gives you so much more good than bad. And that last drive of the game, Baltimore won for one reason: Lamar Jackson and his feet," Cowherd said. "Yes, he missed on a couple of big throws up the sideline, but in the biggest moment, they handed the ball to Lamar Jackson and he won.