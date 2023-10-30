Transcripts: Ravens Postgame Quotes (10/29)

HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH

Opening statement:"[I] appreciate you guys coming out. Obviously, [it was] a very good win, a very tough win. [The] Cardinals played very well. I just felt like it was a tough game. The Cardinals are a good football team. They're physical, they're tough. You understand what they're building there. Coach [Jonathan Gannon] is doing a great job with them, but our guys – coming cross country and all the things we've been dealing with as far as that. We weren't great. We weren't really as crisp and sharp as we wanted to be by any stretch. Yet, we kept grinding. We kept fighting and found a way to get the job done. What questions do you have?"

What did you think of NT Michael Pierce's dominant performance?*_(Cliff Brown)_* "Mike [Pierce] was dominant. I think he had four or five tackles for loss. He had both stops on the fourth down [attempts], and he had a sack. He just took over the game inside."

How much did NT Michael Pierce help set the tone for the rest of the game?*_(Brian Wacker)_* "When you're struggling a little bit and really not hitting – [the Arizona Cardinals] had some good schemes, and they were running some good plays – someone has to step up. Someone has to make plays. In this league, you have to make plays. Somebody has to go make plays. Mark [Andrews] gets a key first down [on] the first drive. Somebody has to do something to make the plays and keep it going, and I just felt like Michael [Pierce] was definitely that guy for us."

How encouraged are you that you still found a way to win despite the team not playing at its best? "I think that's a really good point, because in this league, you have to be able to do that. You're just not going to be hitting on every cylinder every single week. You have to find a way to win those games. I think the best teams over time prove that they'll win games even when they're not at their best. They'll find a way to win games late. They'll find a way to win a game when they can't run it, when they can't throw it, or when they can't stop something. They'll still find a way to win the game. Really, that's players. That's character. That's also talent, ability [and] confident guys who can make plays. I felt like our guys did a good job of that today."

What do you think the cumulative impact of RB Gus Edwards was down the stretch being able to wear out the Cardinals defense?*_(Jonas Shaffer)_* "It was big. [In] the second half, we got the run game going. We were throwing the ball quite a bit in the first half, and we had some success doing it. To get the run game going in the second half and in the fourth quarter – to be able to take the ball down there, take up all that time and score – that was a huge drive right there, two of them, really."

The offense had over a 70% pass rate on early downs in the first half. Was that the gameplan all along, or was that QB Lamar Jackson having control to pick and choose plays?*_(Jonas Shaffer)_* "No. I just felt like that's the way the game was called. We'll definitely look at it. We're going to be our own worst critiques. Nobody's their own worst critique more than our play caller [offensive coordinator Todd Monken]. I promise you that. He criticizes himself pretty hard, and he'll look at all that. There's a reason for doing that. I think we were attacking some things. We were trying to go right at them and attack them in certain ways with their coverage. We had some success doing it, but to get the run game going in the second half was big. Gus [Edwards] had 80 yards [and] three touchdowns. It's a pretty big deal."

How confident were you in the running backs today?*_(Giana Han)_* "Confident. We're confident in Gus [Edwards]. We're confident in Justice [Hill]. Obviously, we want to get our guy back Keaton [Mitchell] and get healthy with that. And Melvin Gordon – he's sitting there on our practice squad, and we think the world of him, too. We're going to try and find a way to get him involved. Yes, we like our running backs a lot."

OL Patrick Mekari was playing at right tackle for the final few drives of the game. Was that because starter T Morgan Moses was injured?*_(Jeff Zrebiec)_* "It was just [to] give Morgan [Moses] a little chance to not have so many reps. You have 'Pat' [Patrick Mekari]. Why not put him out there? He's a starting-caliber player."

Does it mean anything that you are now tied for the AFC's best record at 6-2 with the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins?*_(Jamison Hensley)_* "My mom always says, 'Get the lead, keep the lead.' We're tied for the lead, I guess, but it's a long season. As we always say, 'Nobody's crowned after eight games.' There's a lot of football to be played. The season is long for a reason, and it does weed out the best. If we want to be the best or considered the best, we're going to have to do it over the long haul. [I'm] very confident in our guys. I think our guys have what it takes – character, toughness [and] resilience. I really love our guys. I'm proud of our guys. I think that they fight. They fight, and we have really good players who are really talented. We have really good coaches. [It's] one week at a time. We have a very good team coming in – Seattle [Seahawks]. I think they won. They beat Cleveland [Browns]. We're already thinking about that."

TE MARK ANDREWS

(on what's it like being back in Arizona)"It's just being back in Arizona, for me, it was awesome. [It was] my first time playing back here since high school, so that was cool. But really, just having my family in there and having them all be there was special. I'm happy [with] the way the guys played and how they fought. I thought we could have taken control of this game and blown this game out, but I think we did at the end of the day. They held on, but I think for us, it was a good game, a pivotal game, and we're going to work on this and get better."

(on what the two interceptions did for the offense) "They were huge. All year, the defense has been getting timely turnovers, and for us to go and capitalize that and get points off those is big."

(on if there were any looks that Arizona's defense was doing early that prevented the offense from getting into a rhythm)"No. You look at the first drive, [and] it was good. We started to find our groove, but there were too many drives where we weren't in a groove, and that's the part where I still feel like we controlled the game. Obviously when you have a great defense like that, you can control the game and have some stalls. For us, if we're able to capitalize and score and drive the ball, and [we] had too many three-and-outs. So, we have to work on that."

(on if he thinks this team should be considered among the best after tying at 6-2 with the other division leaders in the AFC)"Do I think that we have incredible players? Yes, I do. This team is special, and I think anybody that watches our games can see that. The caliber of players at every position that we have is special, and that includes the coaching staff. So, we're never satisfied, this is just the beginning. The last three weeks, we've been turning that leaf over and getting better and better. So, for us, just continuing to work, focusing on ourselves, tune out all the outside noise. That doesn't matter to us, we're just worried about ourselves and getting better."

(on not having a groove and still being able to get a win and how that will help the team's mental toughness) "It was good. They hung on for a long time, it really could have been over faster, but that's the way sometimes games go. This is the NFL, [it's] any given Sunday and for us, we're thankful to come out of this with a win, and I'm proud of the way we fought."

(on his 40 touchdowns and being one away from tying former Ravens TE Todd Heap's franchise record)"Let's go, we're close." (Mark Andrews calls out to Lamar Jackson) "I have to get my guy here to throw me the ball." (Laughter)

QB LAMAR JACKSON

(on how he feels on the overall performance of the team in this game)"A win is a win, but I feel like we need to put more points on the board. We were punting the ball a lot this game. We didn't do it last week [against Detroit], but it's the NFL, sometimes things might not go our way."

(on what was giving him a problem in the first half offensively)"I believe [Arizona's] defense – the type of defense they were playing – some of the plays we had, we shouldn't be holding the ball long. They were able to get after us a little, disrupt the backfield a little, that's all. But hats off to their defense because they fought well."

(on what was the strategy on Arizona's defense when they had dropped back in coverage) "When they would drop back in coverage, we had longer-developing routes, and their defensive line was causing havoc, that's all."

(on how big RB Gus Edwards run was in the second half to get the offense going)"I believe his runs were huge. He made great cuts [and] great runs. [The] offensive line did a great job. We need more of that."

(on the significance of the penalties that WR Odell Beckham Jr. drew to get the team in scoring position) "Yes, it was great, but I'm trying to get him a touchdown. It would have been great if it would have been touchdowns instead of [pass interferences], but we appreciate the calls. We just have to keep getting after it because we need him to score, and he deserves it."

(on how he draws the line of winning different types of football games and staying consistent) "I draw the line when it's just go out there and play our tails off [and] try to get a win at the end of the day, but try to be consistent at the same time [and] try to balance it if anything."

(on if in the last touchdown drive, he started committed to running the ball,or was it something the team saw)"I believe that was Coach's decision, Coach 'Monk' [Todd Monken]. But I believe we went away from the run. We were passing the ball a lot earlier in the game, and I believe we should have been running a little bit [to] just balance out our offense out because last week when we were balancing our offense, we showed strides of being great all across the board."

(on if he takes any solace of the stretch of having wins in the stretch of away games they had this season) "We have tough guys – guys who are willing to win and adapting to adversity, different types of weather, long flights, it's just crazy. But I believe our team, the sky's the limit for us. We just have to find a way to fight within all of that chaos."

NT MICHAEL PIERCE

(On if defensive players can be "in the zone" during a game)"Yes, for a nose guard, it may look a little different." (laughter) "Today, it was a good day for me, obviously. But, you can definitely be 'in the zone.' Like I said, it can be a lot less eye-popping or highlight-worthy plays, but definitely. You definitely can."

(On how he feels his season has gone coming into today and if it was a relief to finally get a sack)"Big, big relief. You always want to do your part. Like you said, I've been getting to the quarterback, I just haven't been getting him down. I happened to get a fine for tackling him and not getting him down. It's been an interesting year, but our defense has been doing great. We let a lot of stuff slide today, but it's good to be on the board and hopefully a lot more to come."

(On how personally the defense was taking it when Arizona was running the ball well early in the game)"Very much so personally. Outside of the [Indianapolis] Colts [game], that was probably our worst performance. We gave up a long run in Cleveland, too, that pushed them right over 100 [yards]. Like I said, we pride ourselves on stopping the run. We've got a lot of stuff to clean up in that area, especially the first half tape. So, before Seattle comes, we have some work to do, but I'm glad we made some strides in the second half for sure."

(On what it means to provide the defense with consecutive big plays in the game)"It's a momentum jump, man. As a defender, especially for me, I never see those kinds of plays come my way. It's just a momentum jump for everybody; two fourth-down stops, no matter who makes them. We've seen a lot of guys … [Justin] Madubuike has been playing out of his mind; 'Ro' [Roquan Smith] has had amazing games. When you have a lot of defenders who are really good … It's a long season, so you need guys like myself, like 'Broddy' [Broderick Washington] is going to have a big game, I'm sure. 'Urb' [Brent Urban] is going to have a lot of different plays. So, any time any defender can lift up our team and make some big-time plays, especially consecutively, is big, no matter who it is."

(On what it's like for an opposing defense to see a guy like RB Gus Edwards get the ball time after time)"It's awesome, man. That's a momentum killer, especially when you can bleed the clock, that's big time. We love to see those drives go as long as they want to go. Like I said, getting those fourth-down stops, just as we see our offense running guys over and having Gus [Edwards] run for three touchdowns and run for 80 yards, that's huge, man. So, that's a momentum booster for sure."