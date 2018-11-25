Cyrus Jones Makes His Dreams Come True With Punt Return Touchdown

It was the kind of play Jones made with regularity during his prep career at Gilman School, on his way to a stellar college career at Alabama. But Jones' transition to the NFL has featured ups and downs.

He was a second-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2016, seen as a top cornerback prospect with obvious skills as a returner. However, Jones fumbled five times as a rookie, then suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2017.

The Patriots waived Jones in early September and he was signed by the Ravens to their practice squad. That started a back-and-forth for Jones between the two teams. New England re-signed him off the Ravens' practice squad on Sept. 19. The Patriots waived Jones again on Oct. 6. The Ravens re-signed him on Oct. 8.

Since his return, Jones has been sure-handed fielding punts and his running on returns has been decisive. The Ravens' punt return situation was in flux earlier this season, but Jones has returned to his hometown and found a home on special teams. He also saw action at cornerback Sunday, which could continue moving forward.