Daelin Hayes Placed on Injured Reserve

Injuries have kept Daelin Hayes from making an impact during his rookie season.

Hayes was placed on injured reserve Saturday for the second time and replaced on the 53-man roster by offensive tackle David Sharpe, who was signed off the practice squad.

A fifth-round pick from Notre Dame, Hayes appeared in just one game this season playing four snaps Week 3 against the Detroit Lions. Hayes (knee) had been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams and his season will be over unless the Ravens make the playoffs. He spent most of the season on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in Detroit, then undergoing a knee procedure.

Sharpe has been on the practice squad since September and has seen action twice this season, playing nine snaps Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals and 47 snaps against the Green Bay Packers a couple weeks ago. His addition to the roster as a swing tackle gives the Ravens more depth behind Alejandro Villanueva and Patrick Mekari after Tyre Phillips (knee) was also placed on the injured list this week.