Dalvin Cook Has Fans in Ravens' Locker Room; Could Be a 'Very Valuable Weapon'

Harbaugh Is Happy to See Members of His Staff Being Sought After

This is a busy time for the Ravens' coaching staff, not only preparing for the playoffs but reportedly being sought after for head coach vacancies.

Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Anthony Weaver, Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken and Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald have all reportedly been requested to interview for head coach positions.

The Titans are reportedly another team on Macdonald’s list, joining the Panthers and Commanders. The Panthers and Chargers have reportedly reached out about Monken, and the Commanders reportedly want to interview Weaver.

Harbaugh is pleased to see his staff drawing interest from teams looking for dynamic coaches to lead their franchises.

"It's great, I'm really proud of our guys," Harbaugh said. "I've said many times I think we have the best coaching staff in the world. I love the jobs they do. I think we have a bunch of coaches that are going to be coordinators and head coaches on this staff, and they are going to be very successful for a long time. Any opportunities they get I'll support. I'm excited for them."

Harbaugh said the pending interviews will not interfere with Baltimore's playoff preparations.