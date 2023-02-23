Mock Draft Roundup 5.0: Daniel Jeremiah Sees New Cornerback Option for Ravens

Feb 23, 2023 at 02:35 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Mock-Draft-Header5.0

CB Brian Branch, Alabama

Brian-Branch
Vasha Hunt/AP Photos

2022 stats: 13 games, 58 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions, 7 passes defended

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

"Ozzie Newsome is still in the building, and Alabama players will always be coveted by the Ravens. Baltimore will value Branch's versatility and playmaking ability."

CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Kelee-Ringo
Brett Davis/AP Photos

2022 stats: 15 games, 42 tackles, 7 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble

Nate Davis, USA Today

"What better way to replace a big, physical corner like Marcus Peters than with a big, physical corner like Ringo ... though he's not the takeaway machine Peters is."

WR Jordan Addison, USC

Jordan-Addison
Mark J. Terrill/AP Photos

2022 stats: 11 games, 59 catches, 875 yards, 4 touchdowns

Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic

"For all the criticism he's gotten with how he's approached the position, (Eric) DeCosta has never been shy to pull the trigger on a wide receiver early in the draft. In his first three drafts as general manager, DeCosta selected a league-high six receivers — and that included two first-rounders with Marquise Brown in 2019 and Rashod Bateman in 2021. The stage is set for him to do it again."

"At 6-foot, 175 pounds, Addison is not the big and physical target the Ravens may most need to diversify their wide receiving group. However, he is a big-play threat who is a candidate to be one of the first receivers off the board. Addison has elite speed, strong hands and good route-running ability. His size spurs some questions and Addison will likely play primarily in the slot at the next level, but he'd fit in really well with a Ravens team that needs more dynamic receiving options. That he's a Maryland native should help, too."

CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Joey-Porter-Jr
Barry Reeger/AP Photos

2022 stats: 10 games, 27 tackles, 11 passes defended, 0 interceptions

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

"Porter's dad is going to feel weird wearing Ravens gear around the house. This would be an exquisite fit, as Porter is one of the best man-coverage corners in this class.

RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Bijan-Robinson
Reed Hoffmann/AP Photos

2022 stats: 12 games, 258 carries, 1,580 yards, 18 touchdowns; 19 catches, 314 yards, 2 touchdown receptions

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

"If Quentin Johnston were available, he would have been the selection. The cornerback position has been plundered and options were limited. A year ago, Baltimore made selections of center Tyler Linderbaum and safety Kyle Hamilton; two players who fell further than most expected. Running backs have had a difficult time staying healthy in Baltimore. Robinson takes the pressure off of Lamar Jackson through his contributions as a runner and a passer."

CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

Cam-Smith
Artie Walker Jr./AP Photos

2022 stats: 11 games, 27 tackles, 1 interception, 5 passes defended

Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network

"Wide receiver is a consideration here — just as it is every single draft for the Ravens. Instead, beefing up a secondary that disappointed in 2022 is important. Marcus Peters is a free agent, and Cam Smith can bring some tenacity in his absence."

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Roundup 4.0: A Surprising Alternative Emerges

ESPN's Todd McShay and other prominent analysts are predicting running back Bijan Robinson to the Ravens in their post-Super Bowl mock drafts.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 3.0: Three Receivers Remain Hot Choices

With the Senior Bowl over and the Combine approaching, a number of mock drafts still expect the Ravens to target a receiver in Round 1.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: A Variety of Cornerbacks Could Fit Ravens

The Ravens could take a cornerback in Round 1, and this year's draft presents some enticing options.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 1.0: Pundits See Receivers, Corners, and Quarterbacks on Ravens' Radar

The first wave of NFL mock drafts has begun, and the Ravens are being linked to wide receivers, cornerbacks and a quarterback from Florida.

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Day 2 Ravens Picks

An edge rusher from San Diego State and a defensive lineman from Connecticut are among the choices pundits predict for the Ravens with picks No. 45 and No. 76.

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Draft Day Final Round 1 Picks

The final mock drafts are in, and Jordan Davis and Trevor Penning are the favorites to be Baltimore's choice at No. 14.

news

Our Seven-Round Ravens Mock Draft

Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing make their final picks for the Ravens' 2022 draft class, without factoring in any trades.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 12.0: Pundits Zeroing in on Five Targets for Ravens

There seems to be some consensus building among pundits, and it skews towards the Ravens going defense with pick No. 14.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 11.0: Defense Dominates Picks for Ravens

Less than two weeks before the draft, most pundits expect Baltimore to take a defensive player with pick No. 14.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 10.0: No Consensus on Who Ravens Will Draft

In his first 2022 mock draft, Peter Schrager of NFL Network views physical offensive tackle Trevor Penning as the right fit for Baltimore.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 9.0: NFL Network's Bucky Brooks Picks Trent McDuffie for Ravens

The Ravens are looking for cornerback depth, and NFL Network's Bucky Brooks sees a top prospect falling to Baltimore.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising