Mock Draft Roundup 5.0: Daniel Jeremiah Sees New Cornerback Option for Ravens

CB Brian Branch, Alabama
2022 stats: 13 games, 58 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions, 7 passes defended
"Ozzie Newsome is still in the building, and Alabama players will always be coveted by the Ravens. Baltimore will value Branch's versatility and playmaking ability."
CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
2022 stats: 15 games, 42 tackles, 7 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble
"What better way to replace a big, physical corner like Marcus Peters than with a big, physical corner like Ringo ... though he's not the takeaway machine Peters is."
WR Jordan Addison, USC
2022 stats: 11 games, 59 catches, 875 yards, 4 touchdowns
Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic
"For all the criticism he's gotten with how he's approached the position, (Eric) DeCosta has never been shy to pull the trigger on a wide receiver early in the draft. In his first three drafts as general manager, DeCosta selected a league-high six receivers — and that included two first-rounders with Marquise Brown in 2019 and Rashod Bateman in 2021. The stage is set for him to do it again."
"At 6-foot, 175 pounds, Addison is not the big and physical target the Ravens may most need to diversify their wide receiving group. However, he is a big-play threat who is a candidate to be one of the first receivers off the board. Addison has elite speed, strong hands and good route-running ability. His size spurs some questions and Addison will likely play primarily in the slot at the next level, but he'd fit in really well with a Ravens team that needs more dynamic receiving options. That he's a Maryland native should help, too."
CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
2022 stats: 10 games, 27 tackles, 11 passes defended, 0 interceptions
"Porter's dad is going to feel weird wearing Ravens gear around the house. This would be an exquisite fit, as Porter is one of the best man-coverage corners in this class.
RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
2022 stats: 12 games, 258 carries, 1,580 yards, 18 touchdowns; 19 catches, 314 yards, 2 touchdown receptions
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
"If Quentin Johnston were available, he would have been the selection. The cornerback position has been plundered and options were limited. A year ago, Baltimore made selections of center Tyler Linderbaum and safety Kyle Hamilton; two players who fell further than most expected. Running backs have had a difficult time staying healthy in Baltimore. Robinson takes the pressure off of Lamar Jackson through his contributions as a runner and a passer."
CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
2022 stats: 11 games, 27 tackles, 1 interception, 5 passes defended
"Wide receiver is a consideration here — just as it is every single draft for the Ravens. Instead, beefing up a secondary that disappointed in 2022 is important. Marcus Peters is a free agent, and Cam Smith can bring some tenacity in his absence."