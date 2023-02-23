Mock Draft Roundup 5.0: Daniel Jeremiah Sees New Cornerback Option for Ravens

"For all the criticism he's gotten with how he's approached the position, (Eric) DeCosta has never been shy to pull the trigger on a wide receiver early in the draft. In his first three drafts as general manager, DeCosta selected a league-high six receivers — and that included two first-rounders with Marquise Brown in 2019 and Rashod Bateman in 2021. The stage is set for him to do it again."

"At 6-foot, 175 pounds, Addison is not the big and physical target the Ravens may most need to diversify their wide receiving group. However, he is a big-play threat who is a candidate to be one of the first receivers off the board. Addison has elite speed, strong hands and good route-running ability. His size spurs some questions and Addison will likely play primarily in the slot at the next level, but he'd fit in really well with a Ravens team that needs more dynamic receiving options. That he's a Maryland native should help, too."