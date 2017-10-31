Danny Woodhead Cleared to Practice; Ravens Promote Offensive Lineman

Oct 31, 2017 at 07:51 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

31_Signings_WoodheadShakir_news.jpg


Running back Danny Woodhead is officially cleared to practice, and his return to game action may not be too far off

The Ravens removed Woodhead from their reserve/injured list Tuesday afternoon. Woodhead now has two weeks to practice before he's eligible to play in a game. The earliest that can happen is Week 11 in Green Bay.

It looked like Woodhead was going to be a big part of the Ravens offense at the start of the season. He caught three passes for 33 yards on the team's opening drive, picking up first downs each time.

The Ravens have needed a chain-moving pass catcher who can create mismatches and make plays with the ball in his hands.

Midway through the season, running back Javorius Allen leads the team in receptions (32) and targets (42). He has 145 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Woodhead doesn't count against the 53-man roster at this time, but when he does return to game action, the Ravens will have a decision to make on who to keep between the five running backs: Woodhead, Alex Collins, Allen, Terrance West (calf) and Bobby Rainey.

The Ravens also promoted undrafted rookie guard Maurquice Shakir from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Baltimore needed more interior offensive line help after Tony Bergstrom was signed by the Washington Redskins last week.

Baltimore parted ways with veteran wide receiver Griff Whalen, who caught four passes for 23 yards in Minnesota when the Ravens were without Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin and Breshad Perriman because of injuries. Whalen muffed a punt last week against the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens also signed two rookie offensive linemen to their practice squad: guard Jason King and tackle Steven Moore.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

