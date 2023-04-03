Late for Work 4/3: Darius Slay Was 'This Close' To Becoming a Raven

Wide receiver Quentin Johnston, TCU

"A Calvin Johnson-type of the Big 12, so big, so much length, and so fast. What are you supposed to do with him? Press him, you better have someone over the top if they don't get him."

"He's big and he can really take the top off the defense. Long strider with straight-line speed. He doesn't necessarily get out of [ADD?] his breaks that well."

"He's a red-zone threat. People were afraid to press him up. His unlocking at the next level is how well he separates at the top of routes. Can he run the 18-yard comebacks? I don't really know."

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

"You can line him up anywhere. He's light on his feet. Really strong hands; is strong after the catch. Has great change of direction. He really blocks. He high-points it really well. Just a better all-around player than Olave and Wilson. I thought he was better than Marvin Harrison Jr., too."

"He is really frickin' good. When he was a sophomore (in 2021) he looked like a pro."

"He's different than the other ones. There's more quickness to him, more suddenness. He can really make you miss with the stops, re-starts."

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

"The length is so intimidating. You don't find guys that can run like he can with that kind of length. He eliminated that side of the ball for us."

"He's very physical and has impressive change of direction. Someone tried to run a pivot (route) on him on fourth-and-2. His ability to flip his hips for a guy that long was a sight to see."

Former Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman Talks with The 33rd Team

After stepping down from the Ravens offensive coordinator position following the 2022 NFL season, Greg Roman spoke with The 33rd Teams’ Vic Carucci to talk his time with the Ravens and his future. Here are some of the highlights.

On taking the 2023 NFL season off from coaching…

"It's a very different situation… I'm trying to organize things here this year and take advantage of this time really to look at the NFL from 10,000 feet. You're entrenched in the forest so to speak when you're working, so I really want to take a look at things and study things this year and I'm also going to have a hand in staying in touch with high school football and a college program as well. So, I'm going to try and stay pretty busy," Roman said.

On coaching a uniquely talented quarterback...

"For me, I've been around some really athletic quarterbacks with Andrew Luck at Stanford and Alex Smith and [Colin] Kaepernick at 49ers and Tyrod Taylor with the Bills," Roman said. "So I kind of built the system that was continually evolving so when I got to Baltimore and became the offensive coordinator there it really became all those years of experience with dual-threat type quarterbacks, it evolved and evolved until it got to that point.

On the Ravens record during Roman's tenure…