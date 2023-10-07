Ravens Place Daryl Worley on Injured Reserve, Elevate Kenyan Drake

The Ravens made several roster moves ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Steelers.

Veteran safety Daryl Worley (shoulder) was moved to injured reserve, meaning he'll miss at least the next four games. Running back Kenyan Drake and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell were elevated from the practice squad.

Worley was injured in Baltimore's Week 4 victory over the Browns and has played well this season, particularly Week 3 against the Colts when he played a career-high 102 snaps – 76 on defense and 26 on special teams. After Worley was injured in Cleveland, Arthur Maulet entered the game and saw his most extensive action of the season at nickel corner.

Maulet could continue to play a prominent role at nickel Sunday against the Steelers, the team Maulet played with the previous two seasons. The Steelers released Maulet in May after he could not reach an agreement with Pittsburgh on a contract extension.

Drake will be part of the backfield rotation joining Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Hill (foot-hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice, but is listed as questionable. Drake provides added depth as a runner and receiver out of the backfield.