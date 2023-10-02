Injury Updates on David Ojabo, Morgan Moses, Marlon Humphrey

Ravens right tackle Morgan Moses did not suffer a long-term shoulder injury, but outside linebacker David Ojabo's season could be over.
Head Coach John Harbaugh gave updates on both injuries during his Monday afternoon press conference following the Ravens' 28-3 win in Cleveland in Week 4.
Moses was one of three players to leave Sunday's game early, joining safety Daryl Worley (shoulder) and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring).
"There's really nothing right now that looks like it's going to be a long, long-term type thing coming out of the game. Some of those MRIs are still getting evaluated, as is Morgan's," Harbaugh said.
"So we'll know more Wednesday, probably, in terms of what guys are able to do at practice, but nothing that's going to impact us for the whole length of the season right now."
Ojabo was placed on injured reserve Saturday after he suffered an ankle/knee injury early in the Week 3 game against the Colts. There's a chance that Ojabo returns, but that's still being determined.
"He's still being evaluated. There are some decisions that have to be made, that he has to make, in terms of how he wants to approach the knee injury issues that he has," Harbaugh said. "I think that's still private, his concerns are. We'll just say that is up in the air now."
Daniel Faalele stepped in for Moses at right tackle against the Browns and had a tough challenge against their pass rush. Harbaugh said Faalele was not happy about two snaps of his, including one in which he gave up a sack, but he did a solid job overall.
"You go back and watch the tape, I thought he played well," Harbaugh said. "Keep chasing perfection. The more he plays, the better he's going to get."
Tyus Bowser and Keaton Mitchell Could Return to Practice This Week
Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (knee) has spent the first four weeks of the season on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List, while rookie running back Keaton Mitchell (shoulder) has been on Injured Reserve. Harbaugh did not rule out the possibility of both returning to practice this week.
"They have a chance to be, we'll see," Harbaugh said. "We'll see how they look, if (General Manager) Eric (DeCosta) decides to put them on the practice field, based on his conversations with the trainers. They're in the realm I think of possibly practicing, and if that turns out to be the case, we'll have a good feel for that as we watch them practice."
After missing training camp and the preseason, Bowser would add depth to the outside linebacker rotation as a versatile pass rusher who's also adept in pass coverage. This is Bowser's seventh season with the Ravens, and in his last healthy season in 2021, he had a career year with 7.0 sacks, 59 tackles and two forced fumbles. He played nine games in 2022 after returning from an Achilles injury suffered in the 2021 season finale.
Mitchell made the initial 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie from East Carolina, and his speed flashed during the preseason when he averaged 6.0 yards per carry.
Brandon Stephens to Remain at Cornerback When Marlon Humphrey Returns
Another player moving closer to a return is Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who has been sidelined since training camp when he elected to undergo foot surgery.
"He's within the range," Harbaugh said. "You can't say a date. I'm hopeful he'll get back this week. I was hopeful he'd get back last week. If it's not this week, it'll probably be next week."
With Humphrey out, Brandon Stephens has been one of Baltimore's most valuable players this season, playing every defensive snap as a starting cornerback. Harbaugh said Stephens, who can also play safety, will remain at cornerback even after Humphrey returns.
"I expect him to stay at corner," Harbaugh said. "I think it's nice to have the flexibility. But he's doing such a nice job there we'll keep him there.
"Brandon, he's played at a high level. He's kind of established himself that way, doing great. He's gotten better every week. I think he's getting better every week at the top of the route. (Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach) Chris Hewitt's done a great job working with him on that, playing the ball at the top of the route and getting balls off receivers. Seeing him get the pick (Sunday) was big."
The Ravens will have even more options in the secondary once Humphrey returns. Baltimore could elect to play Humphrey and Stephens primarily outside, with Ronald Darby and Rock Ya-Sin also in the outside corner rotation. However, Humphrey is capable of playing the slot,as is Arthur Maulet. Meanwhile, safety Kyle Hamilton's blitzing and physicality brings a different dimension to Baltimore defense when he drops into the slot.
Many players have stepped up in the secondary to give Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald plenty of matchup choices. Maulet saw his most extended playing time of the season on Sunday (44 snaps) in Cleveland (five tackles, one pass defensed), looking fully recovered from a hamstring injury he suffered in training camp. It was a timely contribution by Maulet, with defensive backs Daryl Worley (shoulder) and Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) both leaving Sunday's game with injuries.
"Arthur played well," Harbaugh said. "When you talk to Arthur and ask him, he'll just tell you about the four or five plays he didn't think he did well on. He is a perfectionist. You appreciate that. He played hard, he made tackles, he covered people, he was on special teams. We kind of were running out of guys. They were pulling extra shifts out there, for sure. Just really happy with how he played. He's only to get better and more comfortable in the system as he goes. As we get guys back, yes, it will give us even more flexibility and more depth."
Ravens Prepare to Face Mitch Trubisky at Quarterback in Pittsburgh
The knee injury suffered by Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett on Sunday sets the stage for the Ravens to face their third consecutive backup quarterback. Mitch Trubisky becomes the Steelers' new starter, after Baltimore faced a backup quarterback in Week 3 against the Colts (Gardner Minshew) and in Week 4 against the Browns (Dorian Thompson-Robinson).
Trubisky has faced the Ravens twice in his career. With the Bears in 2017, Trubisky completed eight of 16 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown as Chicago won a 27-24 decision at M&T Bank Stadium.
Last season in Pittsburgh, Trubisky relieved an injured Pickett and completed 22 of 30 passes against Baltimore with one touchdown, but he also threw three interceptions in a 16-14 Ravens victory.
The Ravens know Pittsburgh is capable of moving the ball consistently with Trubisky at the helm.
"Pittsburgh's offense is going to be similar with Mitch Trubisky out there, if he's the guy out there," Harbaugh said. "We've played against Mitch before. Obviously, he's a heck of a player, and he can make all the plays and all the throws that their offense requires. He's a very dangerous player, we'll have our hands full, and we'll be ready."