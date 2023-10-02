Injury Updates on David Ojabo, Morgan Moses, Marlon Humphrey

Tyus Bowser and Keaton Mitchell Could Return to Practice This Week

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (knee) has spent the first four weeks of the season on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List, while rookie running back Keaton Mitchell (shoulder) has been on Injured Reserve. Harbaugh did not rule out the possibility of both returning to practice this week.

"They have a chance to be, we'll see," Harbaugh said. "We'll see how they look, if (General Manager) Eric (DeCosta) decides to put them on the practice field, based on his conversations with the trainers. They're in the realm I think of possibly practicing, and if that turns out to be the case, we'll have a good feel for that as we watch them practice."

After missing training camp and the preseason, Bowser would add depth to the outside linebacker rotation as a versatile pass rusher who's also adept in pass coverage. This is Bowser's seventh season with the Ravens, and in his last healthy season in 2021, he had a career year with 7.0 sacks, 59 tackles and two forced fumbles. He played nine games in 2022 after returning from an Achilles injury suffered in the 2021 season finale.

Mitchell made the initial 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie from East Carolina, and his speed flashed during the preseason when he averaged 6.0 yards per carry.

Brandon Stephens to Remain at Cornerback When Marlon Humphrey Returns

Another player moving closer to a return is Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who has been sidelined since training camp when he elected to undergo foot surgery.

"He's within the range," Harbaugh said. "You can't say a date. I'm hopeful he'll get back this week. I was hopeful he'd get back last week. If it's not this week, it'll probably be next week."

With Humphrey out, Brandon Stephens has been one of Baltimore's most valuable players this season, playing every defensive snap as a starting cornerback. Harbaugh said Stephens, who can also play safety, will remain at cornerback even after Humphrey returns.

"I expect him to stay at corner," Harbaugh said. "I think it's nice to have the flexibility. But he's doing such a nice job there we'll keep him there.

"Brandon, he's played at a high level. He's kind of established himself that way, doing great. He's gotten better every week. I think he's getting better every week at the top of the route. (Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach) Chris Hewitt's done a great job working with him on that, playing the ball at the top of the route and getting balls off receivers. Seeing him get the pick (Sunday) was big."

The Ravens will have even more options in the secondary once Humphrey returns. Baltimore could elect to play Humphrey and Stephens primarily outside, with Ronald Darby and Rock Ya-Sin also in the outside corner rotation. However, Humphrey is capable of playing the slot,as is Arthur Maulet. Meanwhile, safety Kyle Hamilton's blitzing and physicality brings a different dimension to Baltimore defense when he drops into the slot.

Many players have stepped up in the secondary to give Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald plenty of matchup choices. Maulet saw his most extended playing time of the season on Sunday (44 snaps) in Cleveland (five tackles, one pass defensed), looking fully recovered from a hamstring injury he suffered in training camp. It was a timely contribution by Maulet, with defensive backs Daryl Worley (shoulder) and Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) both leaving Sunday's game with injuries.