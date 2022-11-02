News & Notes: David Ojabo Practices Fully, Takes Another Step in 'Long Journey'

Monday Night Football Will be Louisiana Homecoming for Queen

Facing the Saints on Monday Night Football will give Queen, a Louisiana native, a chance to play in his home state for the first time since winning the national championship with LSU. He'll have a host of family and friends in attendance.

"I'll have a lot of people out there for me, [and] I'll have a lot of people out there against me," Queen said. "It's just exciting to go back there."

The Saints had a chance to draft Queen in 2020 with the 24th-overall pick but took center Cesar Ruiz instead, before the Ravens selected Queen at No. 28. Queen wasn't really a Saints fans growing up, and being bypassed in the draft by the Saints gives him more motivation to show them what they missed.

"For some reason, I was a Miami Dolphins fan growing up and then the Saints," Queen said. "But you grow into it – being from Louisiana. And then, obviously, stuff happened in the draft. It's still all love back down there for them, but obviously, I'm going in there trying to win this game for my team."

Demarcus Robinson Ready to Fill Void While Rashod Bateman is Sidelined

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is coming off his best game with the Ravens (six catches, 64 yards) and plans to use that as a springboard. The Ravens will need production from Robinson with Rashod Bateman (foot) sidelined for a few weeks.

"Just trying to do what I did last game – stay in the mix and try to make a couple plays so I can help the team win," Robinson. "It's just capitalizing on opportunities whenever you get a chance to touch the ball."

In his first season with Baltimore, Robinson said his chemistry with Lamar Jackson has grown each week.