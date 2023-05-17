David Ojabo Says Terrell Suggs Has Made Jersey No. 55 Off Limits

Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo would love to wear jersey No. 55, but Terrell Suggs hasn't given his blessing.
Suggs is the franchise's all-time leader with 132.5 sacks and wore No. 55 for 16 seasons (2003-16) in Baltimore. Ojabo wore No. 55 at Michigan, but he respects Suggs' stature as an all-time great in the organization.
Ojabo said he'll be sticking with No. 90 that he wore as a rookie, because Suggs hasn't given the green light for Ojabo to make the change.
"Suggs (is) not letting me man," Ojabo said smiling. "We had discussions, man, got (Ravens Owner Steve) Bisciotti involved a little bit. That's above me."
"He's a legend, so I'll stick with 90. I tried. I had to try, but he's not going for it."
The Ravens were back on the field for Week 2 of Football School activities.