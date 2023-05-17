David Ojabo Says Terrell Suggs Has Made Jersey No. 55 Off Limits

May 17, 2023 at 04:31 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

suggs-ojabo_720
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: OLB David Ojabo; Right: OLB Terrell Suggs

Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo would love to wear jersey No. 55, but Terrell Suggs hasn't given his blessing.

Suggs is the franchise's all-time leader with 132.5 sacks and wore No. 55 for 16 seasons (2003-16) in Baltimore. Ojabo wore No. 55 at Michigan, but he respects Suggs' stature as an all-time great in the organization.

Ojabo said he'll be sticking with No. 90 that he wore as a rookie, because Suggs hasn't given the green light for Ojabo to make the change.

"Suggs (is) not letting me man," Ojabo said smiling. "We had discussions, man, got (Ravens Owner Steve) Bisciotti involved a little bit. That's above me."

"He's a legend, so I'll stick with 90. I tried. I had to try, but he's not going for it."

Ravens Football School Practice 2

The Ravens were back on the field for Week 2 of Football School activities.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: How the Ravens Plan to Fill Calais Campbell's Shoes

The team's personnel will dictate how many three safety looks they use. New Outside Linebackers Coach Chuck Smith is drawing rave reviews. Rock Ya-Sin is back on the field and impressing.

news

David Ojabo Is Totally Healthy and Stronger, Moving Past Achilles Injury

Coming off an Achilles injury and playing just one game as a rookie, outside linebacker David Ojabo is healthy, stronger, and participating fully in offseason activities.

news

Mailbag: Which Undrafted Rookies Have a Chance to Stick?

Will the Ravens improve their red-zone offense? Will Baltimore add a veteran quarterback? What happens if Adrian Amos is signed?

news

Late for Work 5/17: Todd Monken Offense Is 'One of the Most Fascinating Makeovers We'll See This Year'

Free agent Justin Houstin reportedly is receiving 'significant interest.' Getting Trenton Simpson with the 86th-overall pick is 'borderline criminal.' CBS Sports pundit predicts the Ravens to go 12-5.

news

SociaLight: Zay Flowers Gifted His Father a New Car

First-round pick Zay Flowers showed his appreciation for his father, who raised 14 children.

news

Odell Beckham Jr. Has Good News About His Health

The Ravens wide receiver says he's 'on the way' as he trains for the 2023 season.

news

Late for Work 5/16: Odell Beckham Jr. Came Very Close to Playing for Jets, Says Sauce Gardner

Marcus Peters reportedly visited the Raiders. The Ravens are named a good fit for defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Lamar Jackson is ranked No. 6 among top 10 MVP candidates at quarterback. ESPN predicts the Ravens will sign Teddy Bridgewater.

news

Ravens Sign Former Bears Starting Center Sam Mustipher

Owings Mills native Sam Mustipher, who has started 40 games at center with the Bears, has been signed by the Ravens.

news

Around the AFC North: Za'Darius Smith Joins Myles Garrett in Cleveland

Former Ravens tight end Nick Boyle tried out as a long snapper at Steelers rookie camp. Rookie cornerback DJ Turner is drawing praise from Bengals teammates.

news

Late for Work 5/15: Pressure Is on Ravens' Offense

Local reporters mostly agree on Ravens' toughest (and easiest) 2023 opponents. Patrick Queen and J.K. Dobbins enter a "make-or-break" year.

news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Are Again One of the NFL's Hottest Teams

The narratives around the Ravens have changed in a hurry. A bold prediction for the 2023 season will hinge on a strong offseason.

