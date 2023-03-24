Late for Work 3/24: Reports: Ravens Not in Running for DeAndre Hopkins; Odell Beckham Jr. Wants Deal With Jets 

Beyond Beckham, the top available free-agent wide receivers are D.J. Chark (26), Nelson Agholor (29), Jarvis Landry (30), and Marvin Jones Jr. (33). The Ravens reportedly brought in Agholor for a visit earlier this week.

Denver Broncos wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (24) and Courtland Sutton (28) reportedly are on the trade block. The reported asking price for Jeudy is at least a first-round pick.

Calais Campbell Reportedly Visited With Jaguars

The Ravens said they weren't closing the door on bringing back Calais Campbell, but another of the veteran defensive lineman's former teams reportedly are opening their doors for him.

Campbell made a free-agent visit with the Jacksonville Jaguars yesterday, according to Jacksonville.com’s Demetrius Harvey. The six-time Pro Bowler spent three seasons in Jacksonville before signing with the Ravens in 2020.

Campbell, 36, reportedly was scheduled to visit the Atlanta Falcons this week as well.

Looking at Realistic and Unrealistic First-Round Options for Ravens

Looking ahead to the draft next month, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec broke down the Ravens' options with the 22nd-overall pick into three categories: pipe dreams, right in range, and best players available. Here's are some excerpts:

Pipe dreams

WR Jordan Addison, USC

"There doesn't appear to be a consensus as to who the first receiver off the board will be, but Addison is probably the best bet. … With the number of wide receiver-needy teams, it's hard to believe a receiver won't be taken inside the first 22 picks."

DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

"Once widely considered the best player in the draft, Carter's status is suddenly in question after he entered a plea deal for his role in a car accident that killed two members of the Georgia football program. Carter also recently had a poor performance at Georgia's pro day. He might fall a bit, but it would be shocking if he dropped far enough to be in the Ravens' range."

CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

"In what's viewed as an extremely talented cornerback class, Gonzalez has convinced many evaluators that he's at the top of the group. The expectation is he's taken within the first dozen picks."

Right in range

CB Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

"Banks' speed and athleticism were on full display at the NFL Scouting Combine, as his quest to go in the first round gained some momentum. Banks is physical, has good ball awareness and is a sound tackler."

WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

"[The Athletic's lead draft analyst Dane] Brugler believes Johnston has the most upside of any receiver in this draft class. He also may have the most tantalizing combination of size (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) and speed. Drops, though, have been an issue, and that will give teams pause."

Best players available

RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

"The Ravens are not afraid to make an unconventional pick, and they are not one of the teams that devalue running backs. However, given their needs and what they already have at the position, taking Robinson would be a bold decision. He has all the makings to be a special back, though."

Ravens Trade Out of the First Round in Pro Football Focus' Three-Round Mock Draft

Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness has the Ravens trading out of the first round and gaining two additional picks in his three-round mock draft for AFC North teams.

In McGuinness' scenario, the Ravens send their first- and sixth-round picks to the Falcons in exchange for a second-, third-, and two fourth-round picks. The Ravens do not have a second-round pick of their own.

He mocked LSU edge rusher BJ Ojulari to the Ravens in the second round (No. 44 overall), and Houston wide receiver Nathaniel Dell (No. 75, from the Falcons) and Stanford wide receiver Michael Wilson (No. 86) in the third.

The overall draft grade for those selections was an A-plus.

McGuinness wrote: "While the Ravens missed out on a top wide receiver with their first pick, they grab Ojulari at 44th overall. The LSU product earned a career-high 83.0 pass-rushing grade last season and adds to an edge group that includes two recent top-50 picks in Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo. Baltimore would then be able to attack the receiver position in quantity and would be wise to add another on Day 3 to go with Dell and Wilson."

With the Ravens currently having just five picks, trading down to acquire more selections makes sense, but not taking a wide receiver until the third round and a cornerback until Day 3 would be a surprise, as those are the team's two biggest positions of need.