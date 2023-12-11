Late For Work: Deep Passing Game Could Be Final Piece to Ravens' Offensive Puzzle

Many were curious how the Ravens' pass protection unit would look coming out of the bye week due to health and some rejuvenation. Their first test was Donald, and it would appear they passed.

"More than once, Donald slowly picked himself up from the turf and walked toward the new line of scrimmage after Jackson had eluded pressure and run or thrown for positive yardage," Smolka wrote. "Donald has been a game-changer from his interior position like few players in the last decade. The Ravens simply never let him be that player."

Lamar Jackson Was MVP-Like

Many were quick to note Matthew Stafford's wheeling and dealing on Sunday, going against the Ravens' stout defense. Stafford's been on a heater as of late. But for every Stafford big-time play, Jackson countered with a strike of his own, including a fourth quarter symphony drive that many are praising.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec: "Jackson, who accounted for 386 yards of total offense and threw touchdowns to Isaiah Likely, Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers, more than made up for [prior mistakes], leading the Ravens on a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive after they fell behind 28-23 with just under five minutes to play. On a third-and-17, Jackson made one of his best passes of the season, throwing over a rushing Aaron Donald and hitting Flowers for a 21-yard touchdown."

**The Baltimore Sun’s** C.J. Doon: "But after that MVP-type drive Lamar Jackson put together at the end of regulation, it's fitting Baltimore pulled it out. That 13-play, 75-scoring march was a clinic by a quarterback unlike any other. It was an MVP moment on a day the defense struggled to slow down Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua."

**Baltimoresports.com’s** Todd Karpovich: "Jackson completed 24 of 43 passes for 316 yards with three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score to Zay Flowers with 1:16 left in the game. Jackson improved to 15-3 in regular-season games in December and January. As long as Jackson is healthy, the Ravens will be in every game they play."

**Baltimore Positive’s** Luke Jones: "With endless chatter about needing to be able to go toe-to-toe with other top-shelf quarterbacks in January, Jackson — who threw three touchdowns and eclipsed 300 passing yards for the second time this season — answered the bell against Stafford, one of the league's few active quarterbacks with a Super Bowl title. Even if the Rams aren't the same team they were two years ago, this is a win from which Jackson and the Ravens should be able to draw confidence if facing a similar spot next month and beyond."

