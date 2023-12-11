Presented by

Late For Work: Deep Passing Game Could Be Final Piece to Ravens' Offensive Puzzle

Dec 11, 2023
Could Deep Passing Game Be the Final Piece to the Ravens' Offense?

Lamar Jackson and the offense have found different ways to score, from their top-tier rushing attack to freeing up wide receivers and tight ends.

On Sunday, they added another dimension, with Jackson connecting on deep balls to tight end Isaiah Likely and wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers.

In all, Jackson threw nine deep ball attempts, connecting on the three. But those home run shots could be the final piece to the Ravens' offense, wrote NFL.com’s Kevin Patra.

"Jackson earned four passing plays of 20-plus yards, including three TDs," NFL.com wrote. "On a day in which the offense went 4 of 12 on third downs and 1 of 3 in the red zone, the big plays for Baltimore on offense and special teams were the difference."

"Lamar Jackson completed 3 of 9 deep passes for 121 yards (three touchdowns, interception), more than twice as many deep passing yards for Jackson as any other game this season," Next Gen Stats wrote. "Entering Week 14, Jackson was one of three qualified quarterbacks without a deep touchdown pass (Bryce Young and Zach Wilson were the others)."

With the deep passing attack beginning to click and the same rushing attack that's helped to bully their way to multiple wins this season, the Ravens' offense is still showing more development as we approach the postseason.

NFL World Reacts to Tylan Wallace's Game-Winning Walk-off Punt Return Touchdown

In a movie-like ending, wide receiver and backup punt returner Tylan Wallace ended Sunday's game in overtime with a 76-yard punt return touchdown.

The play had the NFL world spellbound. Here are the reactions:

According to NBC Sports’ Peter King, Wallace was the Ravens' final player to make the roster back in late August.

"Tylan Wallace was [the 53rd] man for Baltimore at roster cutdown in training camp. For the Ravens, the last roster spot came down to sixth-round rookie corner Kyu Blu Kelly or Wallace, who was a wide receiver and special-teams player," King wrote. "Baltimore could have kept five receivers and an extra corner, Kelly. But Wallace, a fourth-round pick in 2021, had a great camp and just outplayed Kelly in special-teams roles. So Baltimore kept Wallace as the sixth receiver and special-teamer, and cut Kelly."

Well, that 53rd man delivered shock and awe to many in the media on Sunday.

Ravens Protection Neutralized Aaron Donald

Earlier in the week, Head Coach John Harbaugh called Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald "probably the greatest to ever play at that position." It was clear from the first snap Harbaugh meant it, as fullback Patrick Ricard was sent into motion to help block the future Hall of Famer. At one point, the Ravens had three blockers on Donald.

But that's about all Donald did on Sunday as the Ravens all but shut down the Rams' best defender. He finished the game with only a pass deflection, which he was given not for a leaping pass swat, but when Jackson's pass to Beckham clunked off Donald's helmet at the line of scrimmage.

"Donald entered the game with 43 tackles, six sacks and 21 quarterback hits," Smolka wrote. "Against the Ravens he did not record a tackle or a quarterback hit. The only time he registered on the stat sheet was when he got [hit in the helmet]."

Many were curious how the Ravens' pass protection unit would look coming out of the bye week due to health and some rejuvenation. Their first test was Donald, and it would appear they passed.

"More than once, Donald slowly picked himself up from the turf and walked toward the new line of scrimmage after Jackson had eluded pressure and run or thrown for positive yardage," Smolka wrote. "Donald has been a game-changer from his interior position like few players in the last decade. The Ravens simply never let him be that player."

Lamar Jackson Was MVP-Like

Many were quick to note Matthew Stafford's wheeling and dealing on Sunday, going against the Ravens' stout defense. Stafford's been on a heater as of late. But for every Stafford big-time play, Jackson countered with a strike of his own, including a fourth quarter symphony drive that many are praising.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec: "Jackson, who accounted for 386 yards of total offense and threw touchdowns to Isaiah Likely, Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers, more than made up for [prior mistakes], leading the Ravens on a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive after they fell behind 28-23 with just under five minutes to play. On a third-and-17, Jackson made one of his best passes of the season, throwing over a rushing Aaron Donald and hitting Flowers for a 21-yard touchdown."

**The Baltimore Sun’s** C.J. Doon: "But after that MVP-type drive Lamar Jackson put together at the end of regulation, it's fitting Baltimore pulled it out. That 13-play, 75-scoring march was a clinic by a quarterback unlike any other. It was an MVP moment on a day the defense struggled to slow down Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua."

**Baltimoresports.com’s** Todd Karpovich: "Jackson completed 24 of 43 passes for 316 yards with three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score to Zay Flowers with 1:16 left in the game. Jackson improved to 15-3 in regular-season games in December and January. As long as Jackson is healthy, the Ravens will be in every game they play."

**Baltimore Positive’s** Luke Jones: "With endless chatter about needing to be able to go toe-to-toe with other top-shelf quarterbacks in January, Jackson — who threw three touchdowns and eclipsed 300 passing yards for the second time this season — answered the bell against Stafford, one of the league's few active quarterbacks with a Super Bowl title. Even if the Rams aren't the same team they were two years ago, this is a win from which Jackson and the Ravens should be able to draw confidence if facing a similar spot next month and beyond."

Quick Hits

  • NFL Research: Tylan Wallace's 76-yard punt return touchdown in overtime was the fourth overtime punt return TD in NFL history (second one in 2023; Xavier Gipson in Week 1 for NYJ).

