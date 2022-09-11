Defense Dominates in Mike Macdonald's Debut As Coordinator

The Ravens kept hitting Joe Flacco on Sunday, giving their former franchise quarterback a taste of how Baltimore's defense hopes to play all season.

The pass rush was relentless with three sacks and 11 quarterback hits on Flacco. There were two takeaways by Baltimore, an interception by Marcus Williams and a forced fumble by Chuck Clark.

It took 59 minutes for the Jets to reach the end zone and the Jets didn't convert their first third down until the fourth quarter. By that time, Baltimore's 24-9 victory was well in hand. After his first game as Baltimore's defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald should sleep well. The defense was physical, fast, smart and relentless, giving Flacco a variety of looks and plenty of punishment.

There were plenty of defensive standouts for Baltimore and every level of the unit made plays.

However, the defensive line set the tone from the get-go, with linemen Justin Madubuike (5 tackles 0.5 sacks), Calais Campbell (4 tackles, 1 sack) and Michael Pierce (3 tackles, 1 quarterback hit) bringing inside pressure that never let up. Jets left guard Laken Tomlinson made the Pro Bowl last season and right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker is a first-round pick, but they couldn't handle Madubuike, who looked like he had a parking space in the Jets' backfield.