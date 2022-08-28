Demarcus Robinson Makes Big First Impression

"It's not the first time he's run those routes," Harbaugh said with a laugh. "He ran an all-go, and then he ran an out and up, so those are routes he's run. But, it wasn't just that. He had a couple other catches on basic offensive, passing game routes, and he executed very well. That's what we expected. That's what we thought we were getting. To see him go out there and do it in the purple and black uniform is kind of nice to see."

Robinson signed with the Ravens Monday after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. He played the last six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, including 42 starts. Robinson scored two long touchdowns against the Ravens. Looking for a big-bodied receiver who can also stretch the defense, Baltimore pounced on Robinson when he became available.

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said this week that Robinson's preparation has been "very impressive" and that he could be involved in the offense "a little bit quicker than you might anticipate normally."