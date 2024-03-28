Mailbag: How Will Running Back Carries Be Divided?

Brown: I think offensive line is the position group most likely to be targeted in the first round. Pundits say this year's draft is loaded with offensive linemen who can make an immediate impact, and the Ravens have three starters on the offensive line to replace - John Simpson (Jets), Kevin Zeitler (Lions) and Morgan Moses (Jets).

Amarius Mims of Georgia, Tyler Guyton of Oklahoma, and Graham Barton of Duke are among the offensive linemen linked to Baltimore in mock drafts. Offensive Line Coach Joe D'Alessandris has an impressive track record developing young players, and Baltimore could draft more than one lineman for him to work with. I'd love to know how the Ravens have this year's offensive linemen stacked on their draft board with so many talented ones to choose from.

If the Ravens don't take an offensive lineman first, they could pivot toward a wide receiver. Eric DeCosta has frequently targeted that position since becoming general manager and wideouts Keon Coleman (Florida State) and Adonai Mitchell (Texas) might be available at No. 30. Veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds is reportedly off the market and headed to the Denver Broncos, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and Reynolds was a player the Ravens reportedly had interest in.