Derrick Henry to His Doubters: 'Tell Them to Keep Watching'

Henry said he's done research and had conversations with players who have been in the game a long time. Generally speaking, it's about self-maintenance.

"Really, I think it's taking care of your body, doing the things you need to do to get your body prepared, year in and year out, week in and week out and every single day, making sure that you're at your best, can perform at your best [and] creating good habits with eating healthy," he said.

Henry said he's grateful to have played eight years at running back in the NFL, especially at such a high level. But he doesn't see the end closing in.

"I look forward to more years for sure," he said.

Asked if the best, or somewhere close to it, might still be on the way considering the added boost Henry will get from Jackson's presence, the Ravens' run scheme, and a potentially better offensive line, Henry said he does see it that way.