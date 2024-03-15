Ravens Eye View: What Derrick Henry Will Bring to Baltimore

The Ravens signed a "unicorn" this week in Derrick Henry.

That's how General Manager Eric DeCosta described Baltimore's newest running back.

The Ravens are betting on the 30-year-old Henry, the league's leading rusher since he entered the NFL eight years ago, to still have a lot more good football left in him.

The tape shows Baltimore's bet is likely a good one. Below are all clips from Henry's 2023 season with the Tennessee Titans, so it's the most recent tape available.

Here's what Henry is bringing to the Ravens:

Physicality, and that wicked stiff-arm

There's no question that the 6-foot-2, 247-pound back still has plenty of power.

Henry posted the second-most yards after contact in the league last year, only trailing San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey. He averaged 3.32 yards per carry after contact.

Over the past three years, Henry has run into by far the most eight-man boxes in the league. He ran into them the second-most in the NFL last season. Even with a lot of bodies around, Henry keeps breaking tackles.