Late for Work: Derrick Henry Joining Ravens 'Is Sheer Perfection on So Many Levels'

Derrick Henry Joining Ravens 'Is Sheer Perfection on So Many Levels'

It's been 10 days since the news broke that the Ravens and Derrick Henry had reached an agreement on a two-year deal, and the NFL world is still buzzing about the blockbuster move.

There have been plenty of huge signings and trades through the first two weeks of free agency, but perhaps none are bigger than the Ravens landing King Henry.

NFL.com’s Adam Schein is the latest pundit to laud the Henry signing, as he ranked it No. 1 on his list of favorite moves this offseason.

"Derrick Henry's relocation to Baltimore is sheer perfection on so many levels," Schein wrote. "Talk about the rich getting richer. ... The Ravens led the league in rushing last season, after all. And now they just added 'King Henry' to flank reigning MVP Lamar Jackson? That's a marquee move that we, the general football-watching public, wanted to see! And so did the running back himself.

"Henry popped on my SiriusXM Radio show, 'Scheinon Sports,' after the deal came together last week. He stated that Baltimore was a place he wanted to be and 'a perfect match.' Indeed it is. Henry's dominant, physical style is made for the 'Play like a Raven' mantra. Baltimore needed to change the conversation after the disheartening home loss to Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game. Yes, the defense has been terrific for years and Lamar remains one of the most special talents in football today. But [General Manager] Eric DeCosta, [Head Coach] John Harbaugh and Co. couldn't just run it back in the coming season. They needed something new and exciting. Henry is exactly that. The running back is motivated to make a run at a ring, and this Ravens squad clearly has the makeup of a true Super Bowl contender."

Schein said he isn't the least bit concerned about Henry's age (he turned 30 in January).