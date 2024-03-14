Late for Work: Pundits Debate Whether Derrick Henry Makes Ravens AFC Favorites

Travis Kelce: 'Not Gonna Be Fun to Go Up Against' Henry and Ravens Offense

The Ravens' acquisition of Henry did not go unnoticed by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who reacted to the news on his and his brother Jason Kelce's “New Heights” podcast.

"The biggest freight train in the NFL just went to one of the best rushing attacks that the NFL has to offer," Travis said. "That's gonna be fun to watch, not gonna be fun to go up against. But I'm intrigued to see how that works out with the rushing attack that they've already had over the years."

Both Kelces acknowledged the Ravens' abundance of skill position players on offense, specifically naming Henry, Jackson, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, and Isaiah Likely.

After rattling off those names, an exasperated Travis had a one-word response: "F—."

Ravens Receive A- Grade for Offseason Moves Thus Far

The Ravens have lost more players than they've signed thus far this offseason, but that doesn't mean the sky is falling. In fact, the Ravens received an A- grade at this point in free agency from CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell.

"The Ravens retaining one of the NFL's best defensive tackles in Justin Madubuike (four years, $98 million) — led all DTs in sacks (13.0), QB hits (33) and QB pressures as a three-technique, per Next Gen Stats (38) — is a great start for the league's top defense," Podell wrote. "Swapping out running back Gus Edwards, who has since departed to the other Harbaugh out West with the Los Angeles Chargers, for Derrick 'King' Henry (two years, $16 million) is a significant upgrade. Baltimore now has the NFL's most dynamic backfield with him and 2023 NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. Losing Pro Bowl linebacker Patrick Queen is an adjustment, but the Ravens develop the inside backer as good as anyone in the NFL."

NFL Network's Steve Wyche said the Ravens signing Madubuike to a contract extension is his favorite move in free agency.

"I love the fact that the Ravens were able to get him done before the start of the new year to a long-term deal, because he's such an anchor piece," Wyche said.