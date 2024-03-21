Late for Work: Derrick Henry Addition Gives Ravens the Most Improved Rushing Attack This Offseason

Derrick Henry Addition Gives Ravens the Most Improved Rushing Attack This Offseason

A bunch of big-name running backs found new homes during the first week of free agency, but no team improved its running game more than the Ravens with their acquisition of Derrick Henry, according to Pro Football Focus’s John Kosko.

Kosko named the most improved position groups in free agency thus far, and he gave the nod to the Ravens at running back. That's saying something, since the Ravens had the No. 1 rushing attack in the league last season.

"King Henry has entered the AFC North: a division known for smash-mouth, run-it-down-your-throat offenses," Kosko wrote. "If the Ravens weren't already terrifying enough with Lamar Jackson threatening to run it at any moment, now defenses will have to contend with one of the best bulldozers of the past decade in Derrick Henry. And when he needs a blow, the electrifying Keaton Mitchell is there to back him up.

"Henry was successful running behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL in 2023, as he was only afforded 1.0 yards before contact per rush attempt. The Ravens enjoyed 1.6 yards before first contact. The NFL is often a game of inches and now Henry gets quite a few more of those to pick up a head of steam."

PFF’s Dalton Wasserman said the Ravens have "created a backfield that is an opposing defense's worst nightmare."

"Lamar Jackson is arguably the most dynamic runner we've ever seen at quarterback. Derrick Henry is likely a future Hall of Famer after carrying the Tennessee Titans on his back for eight seasons. Now, they join forces as Henry looks to prove he still has plenty in the tank entering his 30s," Wasserman wrote. "If 2023 is any indication, Henry will be just fine. He finished the year with an 86.8 rushing grade, ranking sixth, and led the league in yards after contact during the regular season despite the struggles of Tennessee's offensive line. Henry figures to fit in seamlessly and shouldn't have to bear the entire load once Keaton Mitchell returns from his knee injury."

Meanwhile, CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin ranked the Ravens' signing of Henry at No. 5 on his list of the top 10 offseason moves to this point.