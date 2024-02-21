Late for Work: Buzz Builds Around Derrick Henry Coming to Ravens

Rashod Bateman's Stats and Film Tell Different Stories

Rashod Bateman's final stats this past season do not jump off the page: 32 receptions, 367 yards, one touchdown. However, the numbers don't tell the whole story.

The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer reviewed all 366 of Bateman's routes with Jackson in the regular season and playoffs and concluded that the third-year wide receiver's production did not reflect what Shaffer saw from him on film.

Here are some of Shaffer's takeaways:

Bateman was open a lot.

"According to ESPN, among the 109 NFL wide receivers with at least 30 targets in 2023, Bateman ranked 31st in 'Open Score,' which assesses the likelihood that a receiver would've been able to complete a catch if targeted on a route. Zay Flowers ranked 13th, and Odell Beckham Jr. 29th. According to PFF, Bateman had one of the NFL's best 'separation' grades among wideouts, ahead of Beckham, Flowers and even the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill. And according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, Bateman's average separation from the nearest defender when targeted was 2.5 yards — below the league average for wide receivers (2.9 yards).

"There's value in all three evaluations. Bateman got open regularly, but lacked the elite speed to overwhelm cornerbacks and safeties on vertical routes. The plays on which he earned the greatest separation also happened to be plays that typically ended with scrambles, sacks or short throws. And a significant share of Bateman's routes that did earn targets came on quick hitters or in congested areas over the middle of the field."

Bateman was rarely Jackson's first option.

"So why did Bateman average a career-low 3.6 targets per game in his 17 appearances with Jackson? Why did he finish nine of his games in the 20- to 40-yard range? Why did his single-game high for receiving yards (54) trail the season-best mark for seven other Ravens players? The best answer is perhaps also the simplest: Bateman wasn't considered a go-to weapon in the passing game. According to Fantasy Points, in his games with Jackson, Bateman was the Ravens' first read or designed target on just 13.4% of their pass attempts. Last season, in the five games he played in relatively good health with Jackson, Bateman was the first read on 26.4% of the Ravens' throws."

Bateman was asked to do a lot.

"Even with his limited production, Bateman was never pigeonholed into a role on the Ravens' offense. While he primarily lined up as an outsider receiver, aligning in the slot for just 8.2% of his routes, according to TruMedia, Bateman ran the full route tree from out wide.

"Versatility might be his best asset, and the biggest reason for optimism headed into 2024. If the Ravens draft a more prototypical 'X' receiver in April — Florida State's Keon Coleman and Texas' Adonai Mitchell, two imposing 6-foot-4 targets, have been linked to them in the first round — Bateman could move around the offense, filling in as the primary receiver on the strong side of formations or as a slot option With a healthy offseason, his on-field bond with Jackson should only strengthen."

Can Ben Cleveland Fill Potential Opening at Right Guard?

With Kevin Zeitler unlikely to return after not having his contract extended by Monday's deadline for players with void years, the Ravens will have a hole to fill at right guard.

Zeitler's successor may already be in the building in Ben Cleveland, who played well at the position when given opportunities.