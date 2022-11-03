News & Notes: DeSean Jackson Says He's Ready, Likely to Play vs. Saints 

Harbaugh announced Thursday that No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman elected to have season-ending Lisfranc foot surgery, meaning Jackson could play a larger role than anticipated, particularly as a deep threat. He has steadily built more chemistry with teammates and was animated on the sidelines during last week's victory in Tampa Bay.

"I came into a good group of guys, all out there fighting, trying to do the best they can win games," Jackson said. "Me being in this league a long time having some veteran insights, I know energy plays a big part in that type of stuff. Since I wasn't playing, anything I could do to be a spark on the sideline and motivate guys and get that competitive nature up, that's what I was here doing.

"Getting out there and practicing, going against guys, getting in that element is good for me to do. You can sit home and train as much as you want. Getting out here practicing against guys makes it a lot better. If Monday night's my time, I'll be ready."

Lamar Jackson has been looking forward to seeing Jackson in the lineup.