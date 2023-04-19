Late for Work 4/19: Despite Signing OBJ, Is DeAndre Hopkins Still in Play for Ravens?

Three Ravens Who Need to Step Up in 2023

Among the Ravens who need to step up this season, three are from the 2021 draft class, in the opinion of Baltimore Beatdown’s Frank Platko. Here are some excerpts:

WR Rashod Bateman

"Entering his third season, availability is by far the most important factor for the former Minnesota Gopher. However, Bateman also can stand to become more consistent and clean up issues with dropped passes. He won't have the pressure of shouldering the lone No. 1 wide receiver title anymore after the Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency."

OLB Odafe Oweh

"David Ojabo is unproven at the moment and Tyus Bowser is the only other true edge rusher on the depth chart as is. Oweh will be called upon to increase his productivity in 2023 and it's imperative that he answers the bell."

G Ben Cleveland