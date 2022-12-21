News & Notes: How Ravens Plan to Replace Devin Duvernay 

Greg Roman Discusses Going Into Hurry-Up Mode in Cleveland

With the Ravens trailing 13-3 in Cleveland, J.K. Dobbins ripped off a 37-yard run that gave them a first-and-10 at their own 46 with 43 seconds left in the third quarter. That was the last time Dobbins touched the ball, despite rushing for 125 yards on 13 carries.

Baltimore went to a hurry-up offense in the fourth quarter, hoping to move the ball quickly through the air. But the Ravens never scored again, and Roman said he could understand why some would argue that Baltimore could have stayed with the ground attack a little longer.

"We were really just trying to change the tempo, spark ourselves a little bit," Roman said. "We were moving it really well on the ground for sure and some quick passes. Could we have stayed into that mode more? Probably. On Monday, it's always easy to say that.

"We were down two scores and we got into a different mode. Would I have gotten into that mode that early? It's debatable. I usually wouldn't get into it that early. You can go back and second guess that all you want. But that's really the reason, got more into a hurry-up mode."

The Ravens rushed for 198 yards in Cleveland yet only scored three points, wasting a game in which their offensive line was dominant. Becoming more efficient offensively remains the biggest challenge on their plate this week.