Devin Duvernay Leaves With Back Injury

Wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay left Sunday's game with a back injury late in the first half and was ruled out for the game.
Duvernay was examined on the sideline after he returned a punt for 15 yards in the second quarter, a play that was nullified by an offsides penalty on Tylan Wallace.
After riding on the sideline exercise bike, Duvernay went to the locker room and did not return to start the second half.
Wallace took over punt return duties in place of Duvernay, who has twice made the Pro Bowl as a returner (2020, 2021) and entered the game leading all active players in punt return average (12.8 yards) since 2020.