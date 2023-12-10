Devin Duvernay Leaves With Back Injury

Dec 10, 2023 at 03:35 PM
Duvernay
Alex Brandon/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Devin Duvernay

Wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay left Sunday's game with a back injury late in the first half and was ruled out for the game.

Duvernay was examined on the sideline after he returned a punt for 15 yards in the second quarter, a play that was nullified by an offsides penalty on Tylan Wallace.

After riding on the sideline exercise bike, Duvernay went to the locker room and did not return to start the second half.

Wallace took over punt return duties in place of Duvernay, who has twice made the Pro Bowl as a returner (2020, 2021) and entered the game leading all active players in punt return average (12.8 yards) since 2020.

Related Content

news

Kyle Hamilton Ruled Out With Knee Injury

Ravens S Kyle Hamilton went down without contact and walked to the locker room.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. Wears "Frenemies" Hoodie Before Facing Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. made his appreciation for the Rams known this week before going against them.
news

Ravens at Near Full Strength vs. Rams

The Ravens return from their bye against the Rams at nearly full strength as they begin their December playoff push.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Rams

The Ravens return from the bye week to face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Rams

Following their bye in Week 13, the Ravens (9-3) return to action and begin a crucial five-game stretch by hosting the Rams (6-6).
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 14

The Ravens sit at No. 2 in the AFC after last week's bye and hope to climb back into the top spot with a win over the Rams.
news

50 Words or Less: Protecting Lamar Jackson Is Everything

Ronnie Stanley benefited most from the Ravens' bye. Sunday's rain forecast tilts the game in Baltimore's favor.
news

How to Get to Sunday's Ravens Game If You Usually Take Light Rail

With the suspension of all area Light Rail service, the MTA will operate Express Shuttle Buses.
news

Ronnie Stanley Says Bye Week Helped 'A Ton'

Coaching could be in Josh Bynes' future. John Harbaugh admired Manchester City's soccer trophies that were displayed at practice.
news

Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice, Will Play vs. Rams

After missing Thursday's practice because of an illness, Lamar Jackson took the field on Friday.
news

Josh Bynes Retires a Raven, Another Great Undrafted Linebacker

Josh Bynes played 12 years in the NFL after being told he couldn't hang in the league.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising