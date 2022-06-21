Devin Duvernay Wants to Earn Starting Role

The Ravens have put an emphasis on improving their deep passing game in 2022, and Duvernay could replace Brown as Baltimore's primary deep threat. Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin says Duvernay took a step toward becoming a more productive target for Lamar Jackson during OTAs and minicamp.

"Much improved from last season, and that's what you want to see in a young player," Martin said. "There were some things that we wanted to detail and improve on in the offseason; he saw it on film, came back with a mentality to work. He's been here ever since we started. Mentally, physically, he's taken another step, and so I'm just looking forward to that translating to the field."

Duvernay believes he can remain the team's No. 1 returner, even if his workload at wide receiver increases. The more he has the football, the more opportunities for big plays, and Duvernay believes he has the stamina to handle dual roles.

"I love playing returner, I love playing receiver, I love having the ball, so if anything, it's just going to drive me to continue to be better and better," Duvernay said.

Duvernay, Bateman, Proche and Wallace were all drafted within the last three years – young wide receivers who have forged a bond while pushing each other to improve. They are ultra-competitive, and they all want more playing time and targets. Duvernay isn't shying away from the challenge and plans to seize the moment, even though he didn't expect Baltimore to trade Brown.