Devonta Freeman Promoted to 53-Man Roster 

Sep 16, 2021 at 10:15 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

091621-Devonta
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Devonta Freeman

After spending his first week with the Ravens on the practice squad, veteran running back Devonta Freeman has been.promoted to the 53-man roster.

The Ravens signed Freeman on Sept. 9 after season-ending injuries to J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Freeman will join running backs Ty'Son Williams and Latavius Murray on the 53-man roster. Baltimore also signed veteran running back Le'Veon Bell to the practice squad last week.

Freeman and Murray were both with the New Orleans Saints during preseason before being released at the end of August.

The 29-year-old Freeman had his best seasons with the Atlanta Falcons when he gained more than 1,000 yards in back-to-back years (2015-16).

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he was pleased with the play of Williams (nine carries, 65 yards, one touchdown) and Murray (10 carries, 28 yards, one touchdown) in Week 1, but Freeman brings additional depth and experience to the running back rotation.

"We have four good guys in here, and those guys are all going to be a big part of what we're doing going forward," Harbaugh said Wednesday. "I'm excited about having those four guys. I think we were very, very blessed, the fact that those guys were available when our guys got hurt. So, it's big. They're good players, and they're going to play well."

The Ravens have also signed offensive tackle Foster Sarell to their practice squad. Sarell spent the summer with Baltimore as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Stanford. Following Tyre Phillips' knee injury that landed him on injured reserve, Sarell is now the second offensive tackle Baltimore has brought back to the practice squad this week, joining veteran Andre Smith.

Related Content

news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Chiefs

The 'Sunday Night Football' game will be broadcast to a national audience from M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Late for Work 9/16: Is Lamar Jackson's Postseason Performance Holding Up Contract Extension?

Tony Dungy says Jackson will win a Super Bowl before he's finished. Orlando Brown Jr. says it was 'so hard' to leave the Ravens.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Have Confidence in Offensive Tackles

Head Coach John Harbaugh discusses running backs sharing workload. Mark Andrews is drawing a crowd of defenders. Lamar Jackson shakes off tough hits from Raiders. 
news

Lamar Jackson Might Stick With His Gold Cleats

Lamar Jackson said his gold cleats weren't planned, but rather set out by the team's equipment staff.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Chiefs

Cornerback Chris Westry is dealing with a knee injury and wide receiver Marquise Brown sat out because of an ankle.
news

Anthony Levine Sr. and Justin Ellis Promoted, Offensive Tackle Added to P-Squad 

Veteran defensive players Anthony Levine Sr. and Justin Ellis have joined the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Offensive lineman Andre Smith has been signed to the practice squad.
news

Mailbag: How Do the Ravens Improve on the O-Line?

Why did Baltimore not run as much in the second half? Can the Ravens pressure Patrick Mahomes and still cover his top targets? How can Baltimore beat Kansas City?
news

Eisenberg: Time to Mount the Rebuttal

The long season is just getting started, but the Ravens are already at a point where they need to wield their positives to stay on track. They're facing quite a challenge.
news

Late for Work 9/15: Is the Ravens Offense Having an Identity Crisis?

Concern over the offensive line is warranted, but Brian Baldinger says the unit just needs time to jell. Why was Ty'Son Williams' role diminished in the second half? Ravens tumble in power rankings. The goal line stand in overtime showed the 'Ravens' culture is still intact.'
news

Tyre Phillips Placed on Injured Reserve 

Starting left guard Tyre Phillips will miss at least the next three games on the injured list. The Ravens also released running back Trenton Cannon.
news

What the Raiders Said After Overtime Victory vs. Ravens

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr describe their emotions during key moments of Monday night's wild overtime victory against the Ravens. 
Learn More
Find Tickets
Learn More
Shop Now
Advertising