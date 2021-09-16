Devonta Freeman Promoted to 53-Man Roster 

The Ravens signed Freeman on Sept. 9 after season-ending injuries to J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Freeman will join running backs Ty'Son Williams and Latavius Murray on the 53-man roster. Baltimore also signed veteran running back Le'Veon Bell to the practice squad last week.

Freeman and Murray were both with the New Orleans Saints during preseason before being released at the end of August.

The 29-year-old Freeman had his best seasons with the Atlanta Falcons when he gained more than 1,000 yards in back-to-back years (2015-16).

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he was pleased with the play of Williams (nine carries, 65 yards, one touchdown) and Murray (10 carries, 28 yards, one touchdown) in Week 1, but Freeman brings additional depth and experience to the running back rotation.

"We have four good guys in here, and those guys are all going to be a big part of what we're doing going forward," Harbaugh said Wednesday. "I'm excited about having those four guys. I think we were very, very blessed, the fact that those guys were available when our guys got hurt. So, it's big. They're good players, and they're going to play well."