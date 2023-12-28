Dolphins Have Speed, But Ravens Plan to Have Answers 

It's hard to ignore the Dolphins' team speed when watching their playmakers such as wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and running backs Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane.

Roquan Smith has been studying the Dolphins on film this week, and while he respects Miami's explosiveness, he believes Baltimore's defense can find enough answers.

"It's definitely a track team on grass, but we wouldn't like it any other way," Smith said. "We prefer to go through the best to be the best, so we're looking forward to the matchup. I think it's going to be a great one.

"At the end of the day, the field is 100 yards long – and what is it, like 53 yards wide – so you can only go so far. I think it's just more so doing our jobs and getting back to our responsibilities. I think if we do that, we'll slow a lot of that down, but obviously, it's a lot easier said than done. We're going to be ready for it."

Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald sees similarities between the Dolphins' offense and what the Ravens just faced against the 49ers. However, the way Miami uses its personnel presents different challenges, as does Hill (106 catches, 1,641 yards, 12 touchdowns) who may be the league's fastest player.

"They do a great job of getting him the ball creatively," Macdonald said. "It's different if someone just lines up at the X, and he's on the ball, and he's not moving, and you know where's he's going to be – that's definitely not the case with Tyreek. We have some initial plans on how we want to handle it. Obviously, I don't want to divulge it right now, but it's a challenge in how they move him. It's a credit to them with their system and the things he's able to do from different spots."

There's also danger in paying so much attention to Hill that other playmakers are left running free.