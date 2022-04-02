Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Don't Discount Unique Take on Lamar Jackson's Contract Situation

Apr 02, 2022 at 08:30 AM
Baltimore Ravens Columnist John Eisenberg
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

040222-Eisenberg
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson before taking on the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on October 17, 2021.

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

I wouldn't discount Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti's interesting suggestion that quarterback Lamar Jackson is so focused on winning a Super Bowl that he might not feel worthy of signing a mega-contract until he hoists the Lombardi Trophy. I hadn't considered it, but in this highly unconventional situation, any other ideas?

I'm sure the Ravens were pleased that Jackson tweeted, "I love my Ravens," and dismissed any talk of his unhappiness as a "false narrative." But I don't think they were ever worried in the least about his affection for them. Jackson has never been anything other than an all-in guy.

My take on the Bobby Wagner situation: Right player, wrong price. He would have helped solidify the defense, so it's a shame he landed elsewhere. But the money he's getting from the Rams is, in my view, more than the Ravens could/should pay a guy who'll turn 32 in June.

Funny how the Ravens' signing of Head Coach John Harbaugh through 2025 didn't uproot Super Bowl odds, as did the Browns' acquisition of Deshaun Watson. But which move will have a greater influence on the AFC North? I'll take the coach who has had two losing seasons in 14 years.

It seems more and more likely to me that the Ravens will draft either an edge rusher, cornerback or defensive lineman at No. 14 overall, depending on who is available. The latest example of the organization's narrowing focus was Bisciotti saying he'd be "happy" with "an all defensive draft."

Although I'm a big proponent of bolstering the offensive line, it's hard to argue with the logic of drafting defense. The Ravens still need a No. 1 slot cornerback as well as an edge defender who can get after quarterbacks. High picks at those positions could instantly become major contributors.

Having said that, I'd be surprised if the draft class is all defense. The Ravens need a backup plan at running back if J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards aren't ready on Day 1. I expect them to sign a veteran, but I also expect them to draft a running back.

The Ravens' other offensive need is a tight end who can block but also catch more passes than last season's backups. The position's complexities make it hard for rookies to contribute, but I wouldn't be surprised if the Ravens invest a Day 3 pick in trying to add that dimension.

There's no need to rush into signing that veteran running back. The Ravens had no idea they'd need help at the position in 2021 until injuries mounted shortly before the season, and they still landed Devonta Freeman, Latavius Murray and LeVeon Bell. Moral: You can always find a running back.

Related Content

news

Steve Bisciotti Sees Similarities Between Retiring President Dick Cass and His Successor Sashi Brown 

As Sashi Brown officially begins as Ravens president, Owner Steve Bisciotti thanks former president Dick Cass for his exemplary 18-year tenure.
news

Late For Work 4/1: Ravens Reportedly Interested in Safety Tyrann Mathieu

The Ravens are among the many teams interested in 'The Honey Badger.' Baltimore reportedly made a 'last minute push' to land linebacker Bobby Wagner, but he signed with the Rams and Ravens players voiced their disappointment. Where the Ravens stand in latest power rankings.
news

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Bobby Wagner Signs With Rams

Here's the latest buzz about the Ravens in the free-agency market for 2022.
news

Steve Bisciotti Hopes Ravens Stadium Lease Will Be Extended

The Ravens have played at M&T Bank Stadium since 1998, and Owner Steve Bisciotti wants that long relationship to continue.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 9.0: NFL Network's Bucky Brooks Picks Trent McDuffie for Ravens

The Ravens are looking for cornerback depth, and NFL Network's Bucky Brooks sees a top prospect falling to Baltimore.
news

Late for Work 3/31: Richard Sherman: 'Big Bobby Wagner News Coming Soon'

Did a 'Good Morning Football' segment spark Lamar Jackson's 'false narrative' tweet? Marcus Williams and the Ravens are a perfect scheme fit. One mistake the Ravens must avoid making in the draft.
news

Lamar Jackson Tweets About 'False Narrative' Regarding His Contract Negotiations

Franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson used Twitter to make it known he loves playing for the Ravens and does not intend to leave.
news

Steve Bisciotti on How Long He Will Own the Ravens: 'I'm Not Going Anywhere'

Steve Bisciotti loves almost every aspect of owning the Ravens, except the stress he feels watching the games.
news

Late for Work 3/30: John Harbaugh's Contract Extension Is a 'Great Thing' for Ravens

Pundits continue to have conflicting views on Lamar Jackson's approach to a contract extension. Domonique Foxworth reflects on playing alongside Ray Lewis and Ed Reed.
news

Steve Bisciotti Discusses Lamar Jackson's Contract Situation

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti respects Lamar Jackson's decision to negotiate his contract extension at his own pace.
news

John Harbaugh Has Signed a Three-Year Contract Extension

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti announced Tuesday that Head Coach John Harbaugh has signed a three-year extension through 2025.
Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising