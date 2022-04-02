Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Don't Discount Unique Take on Lamar Jackson's Contract Situation

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

I wouldn't discount Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti's interesting suggestion that quarterback Lamar Jackson is so focused on winning a Super Bowl that he might not feel worthy of signing a mega-contract until he hoists the Lombardi Trophy. I hadn't considered it, but in this highly unconventional situation, any other ideas?

I'm sure the Ravens were pleased that Jackson tweeted, "I love my Ravens," and dismissed any talk of his unhappiness as a "false narrative." But I don't think they were ever worried in the least about his affection for them. Jackson has never been anything other than an all-in guy.

My take on the Bobby Wagner situation: Right player, wrong price. He would have helped solidify the defense, so it's a shame he landed elsewhere. But the money he's getting from the Rams is, in my view, more than the Ravens could/should pay a guy who'll turn 32 in June.

Funny how the Ravens' signing of Head Coach John Harbaugh through 2025 didn't uproot Super Bowl odds, as did the Browns' acquisition of Deshaun Watson. But which move will have a greater influence on the AFC North? I'll take the coach who has had two losing seasons in 14 years.

It seems more and more likely to me that the Ravens will draft either an edge rusher, cornerback or defensive lineman at No. 14 overall, depending on who is available. The latest example of the organization's narrowing focus was Bisciotti saying he'd be "happy" with "an all defensive draft."

Although I'm a big proponent of bolstering the offensive line, it's hard to argue with the logic of drafting defense. The Ravens still need a No. 1 slot cornerback as well as an edge defender who can get after quarterbacks. High picks at those positions could instantly become major contributors.

Having said that, I'd be surprised if the draft class is all defense. The Ravens need a backup plan at running back if J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards aren't ready on Day 1. I expect them to sign a veteran, but I also expect them to draft a running back.

The Ravens' other offensive need is a tight end who can block but also catch more passes than last season's backups. The position's complexities make it hard for rookies to contribute, but I wouldn't be surprised if the Ravens invest a Day 3 pick in trying to add that dimension.