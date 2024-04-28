Late for Work: Final Draft Grades Are in for Ravens

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer: "Grade: A. The Ravens once again locked into their key positions of need under Eric DeCosta and practiced patience in letting values drop to them. Wiggins and Tampa have a chance to be a special starting cornerback duo in time. Issac is their style of edge rusher, while Walker provides a key missing element at receiver to help Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. Baltimore doesn't make bad picks in relation to having the right talent available. Ali added needed backfield depth behind Derrick Henry, and Leary is a good developmental athlete.

USA Today’s Nate Davis: "Grade: B. When you're drafting at the end of every round, maybe you reach just a little in spots. Yet it seems like they did a good job – per usual – marrying value, talent and need. First-round CB Nate Wiggins (Clemson) is a supreme athlete, and his tackling will improve – because the Ravens will demand that. Second-rounder Roger Rosengarten (Washington) should be the new right tackle, while third round OLB Adisa Isaac could be a factor on passing downs straight away. And the value picks kicked in on Day 3 with deep threat WR Devontez Walker (North Carolina) and CB T.J. Tampa (Iowa State), who could give Wiggins a battle to get on the field first."

The Washington Post’s Mark Maske: "Grade: B-. The Ravens helped their defense. They fortified their secondary in particular by taking two CBs, Nate Wiggins in Round 1 and T.J. Tampa in what may have been a heist of a fourth-round selection. Getting offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten in the second round also was significant."

Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame: "Grade: A-. Baltimore used the first round to reinforce its secondary, nabbing Wiggins as a tough, undersized corner at 173 pounds. In the second round, general manager Eric DeCosta replaced departed right tackle Morgan Moses with Rosengarten, then found a productive edge in Isaac to round out the first two nights."

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly: "This was a down-the-fairway draft for the Ravens, who did what they always seem to do each year by picking up a handful of talented future contributors. I liked the selection of cornerback Nate Wiggins in the first round, giving the team an uber-athletic, plug-and-play starter on the outside. The team turned around in the second round and grabbed a smooth-moving right tackle in Roger Rosengarten, who lacks power and ballast as a blocker but brings quick feet and good hand work to a position of need. Rosengarten has the traits to play at either left or right tackle. … All in all, an unflashy but solid haul for the Ravens."