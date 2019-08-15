Eating Like a Raven

Basically, any food the players would want – minus the cinnamon rolls rookie Daylon Mack didn't deliver on time – is available.

"It's been a huge change. When I started 12 years ago, we had burger day and hot dog day and nachos," said Tennille Moore, the director of food service for the Ravens and Classic Catering, which has been cooking for the Ravens since the very beginning.

"As the years have gone by, they've put more thought into it – especially [Head] Coach [John] Harbaugh. Now they've hit the peak of where I ever thought we would go. They really are putting nutrition at the forefront."

Snyder doesn't have a specific plan for every single player on the team, but she engineers one for anyone who asks or who coaches designate with a specific goal. Some players just have little tips to work on. Others are so detailed that they log every gram of carbohydrate that they're eating.

The goal is to eventually make something every single player – even the pickiest ones – will like and make it all from scratch. Snyder envisions a day when players come in from practice and everyone has their own tailor-made smoothie waiting for them.