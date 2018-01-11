Ed Reed Selected for College Football Hall of Fame, Pro Football Likely Next

Lewis has been on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot multiple times, but has yet to get in. It speaks to the college dominance of Reed vs. Lewis. Reed played four years at Miami. Lewis played just two seasons.

Reed was a two-time first-team All-American (2000, 2001) while lifting the Hurricanes to a national championship in 2001. Reed led the Hurricanes to four consecutive bowl victories, ending his career with a perfect 12-0 record and a national championship.

Reed's 21 career interceptions and 389 career interception return yards both stand as Miami and Big East records. He was a finalist for the 2001 Jim Thorpe Award given to the country's best defensive back (Oklahoma safety Roy Williams won). Reed was the 24th-overall pick of the 2002 NFL Draft, earned nine Pro Bowls, one Defensive Player of the Year (2004) and one Super Bowl victory.

Lewis, meanwhile, was a one-time first-team All-American (1995) and the runner-up for the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker. Lewis led the Big East twice in tackles and finished with 388 career tackles as a Hurricane. Lewis was the 26th-overall pick of the 1996 draft, went to 13 Pro Bowls, was a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2000, 2003) and won two Super Bowls.

Lewis will (almost assuredly) get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame before Reed, but the ball-hawking safety will have a strong case to be a first-ballot enshrine next year.

Reed played one more NFL season (split between the Houston Texans and New York Jets) after Lewis retired, making him eligible for Canton one year later.

Here are the members of the 2018 College Football Hall of Fame class:

Players

Trevor Cobb, RB, Rice (1989-92)

Kerry Collins, QB, Penn State (1991-94)

Dave Dickenson, QB, Montana (1992-95)

Dana Howard, LB, Illinois (1991-94)

Calvin Johnson, WR, Georgia Tech (2004-06)

Paul Palmer, RB, Temple (1983-86)

Ed Reed, DB, Miami (1998-01)

Matt Stinchcomb, OT, Georgia (1995-98)

Aaron Taylor, OL, Nebraska (1994-97)

Charles Woodson, DB, Michigan (1995-97)

Coaches