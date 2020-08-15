Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Aug 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

081520-Eisenberg
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

Even though Mark Andrews has piled up terrific numbers with the Ravens, he did so last season while playing just 41 percent of the offense's snaps. I expect that percentage to rise in 2020, perhaps significantly, as he and Nick Boyle take the lead in helping replace Hayden Hurst's load.

As the market for top tight ends skyrockets (see: this week's deals for George Kittle and Travis Kelce), remember that Andrews was NOT a first-round pick, so his rookie contract lasts four years, not five. Though just a third-year player, he is eligible for an extension after this season.

It was interesting how Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman spoke generally at first this week, then suddenly got quite specific when asked how MVP Lamar Jackson could improve in 2020: "Consistency, and then decision-making … if we can get two to five percent better in those areas, it'll be pretty impressive."

My stab at early-camp power rankings on who'll replace Marshal Yanda at right guard: 1) Ben Powers (played well in one start last year); 2) D.J. Fluker, veteran in terrific shape; 3) Ben Bredeson (2020 fourth-round pick knows the position); 4) Tyre Phillips (2020 third-round pick switching positions from college).

The NFL owners and players obviously believe daily coronavirus testing is crucial to the chances of staging a successful season (the league and players have agreed to daily testing through Sept. 5). That's a very expensive proposition, which NFL teams can afford but college athletic programs almost surely can't.

The addition of veteran Kenjon Barner means there's going to be genuine competition for the job (jobs?) of returning punts and kickoffs. I'm sure the Ravens would love for rookie James Proche II to take command, but it'll come down to who is best at holding onto the ball.

Although NFL teams are obsessed with their competition being as fair as possible, they might have to take a collective chill pill in 2020. It appears there could be differing levels of attendance in different cities, which could mean differing levels of home-field advantage. Not fair but so it goes.

Pernell McPhee played more for the Ravens in 2019 than he did for other teams in recent years before injuring his triceps in Week 7. But I didn't know (until Pro Football Reference informed me) that statistically he was the team's surest tackler among major contributors. Didn't miss one tackle.

It'll be interesting to see how Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale deploys McPhee and Jihad Ward this season. Pass rushers? Run stoppers? Both are active and versatile players who don't figure to start but were around the ball a lot last season. Not being talked about much but they'll have roles.

Bizarre to think that when the Ravens don pads for training camp practices at the Under Armour Performance Center starting Monday, it'll mark their first football contact since January. I'm sure none of the players have gone anywhere close to that long without hitting someone on a field.

Related Content

QB Lamar Jackson in new visor.
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Debuts New Visor At Camp 

The internet approved of the MVP's new look, and some of his teammates joined in.
Left: DE Calais Campbell; Center" DT Brandon Williams; Right: DE Derek Wolfe
news

News & Notes: Brandon Williams Envisions 'Twin Towers' Run Defense

Joined by Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe up front, a leaner Brandon Williams thinks Baltimore's run defense can dominate. Rookies will have to back up their talk when padded practices begin.
OLB Jaylon Ferguson
news

Jaylon Ferguson Is Ready to 'Add More Sauce,' Take Next Step

Gaining valuable experience as a rookie starter down the stretch last season, outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson feels ready to blossom. 
QB Lamar Jackson stiff arms Pittsburgh OLB T.J. Watt
news

Late for Work 8/14: Pittsburgh Writer Says Steelers Can Dominate Ravens If …

How will the blockbuster deals agreed to by tight ends George Kittle and Travis Kelce affect Mark Andrews? Dez Bryant's tweet to Lamar Jackson reignites speculation. Predictions: Ravens will break their rushing record and win the Super Bowl.
Left: CB Marcus Peters; Right: S Earl Thomas III
news

How the Ravens' Loaded Secondary Will Be Even Better

With an elite secondary and a pass rush that has been fortified, the Ravens hope to see a significant increase over last season's 13 interceptions. 
Dr. Andrew Tucker
news

Ravens Team Doctor Discusses Strong Start, Remaining Concerns With COVID-19

Head Team Physician Dr. Andrew Tucker says the start of the NFL season, in Baltimore and elsewhere, has been 'extremely encouraging,' but he would not rule out quarantining Lamar Jackson.
Left: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers/Right: QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 8/13: Aaron Rodgers Gives His Take on Lamar Jackson

Ravens retaining all their young, homegrown Pro Bowlers is 'virtually impossible.' Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh are unanimous picks for best quarterback and head coach in the AFC North. Baltimore selects a guard in Todd McShay's 2021 mock draft.
Left: RB Kenjon Barner; Right: WR James Proche
news

News & Notes: Kenjon Barner Adds 'Insurance Policy' in Returner Competition With James Proche

Tavon Young looks like his old self, which is a good sign. Earl Thomas III could add another chapter to his Hall of Fame resume.
DE Calais Campbell
news

Mailbag: Which New Raven Makes the Biggest Impact?

Does adding Kenjon Barner affect the running backs and James Proche II? Which position group could get slimmer with keeping more running backs?
QB Lamar Jackson on Sports Illustrated Cover
news

Late for Work 8/12: Lamar Jackson Makes the Cover of Sports Illustrated 

What does Daylon Mack's release mean for the rookie defensive linemen? How the defensive backs are crucial to the pass rush. Mark Andrews is one of the Ravens' most indispensable players.
RB Kenjon Barner
news

Ravens Sign Returner Kenjon Barner

Veteran running back Kenjon Barner has been signed by the Ravens to compete with rookie James Proche to handle punt returns.

Advertising