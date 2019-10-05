Eisenberg: We're Watching the Education of Lamar Jackson

Oct 05, 2019 at 10:00 AM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

100519_Lamar

After losing at home to the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens need a momentum reversal. And they're hoping Lamar Jackson can provide it starting Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Yes, their struggling defense also will need to pitch in, and as always, the team's nonpareil kicking specialists, Justin Tucker and Sam Koch, can be expected to contribute to the cause.

But no doubt, the job of changing the Ravens' post-Cleveland narrative begins with Jackson.

This time last year, he was still Joe Flacco's backup, used only sporadically as a change-of-pace option. A year later, he is the centerpiece of the offense, the face of the franchise and, let's see, did I leave anything out? Oh, right … pretty much the key to whether any given Sunday ends happily or sadly around here.

No matter what else happens in a game, if Jackson brings his "A" game, which is a sight to behold, the Ravens are a good bet to prevail. If he struggles, the forecast goes from sunny to cloudy.

Being so pivotal doesn't seem to faze him; Jackson seemingly wouldn't want it any other way. But as the Ravens look to him to help them make their world a happier place starting Sunday, I think a touch of perspective is in order. Because Jackson isn't exactly a hardened NFL veteran accustomed to these situations.

He is just 22 (or as Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh put it last month, "22 all the time.") He might be crucial to the Ravens' prospects, but he's still young, just beginning the second quarter of his first full season as an NFL starter. Sunday will bring just his 12th career regular season start, and his first against the Steelers.

The realization that he has never started a game against the Ravens' biggest rival is what prompted me to bring this up.

According to Harbaugh, it was mentioned in a team meeting earlier this week that you aren't really a Raven until you've beaten the Steelers. Well, Jackson hasn't even taken a shot at it, not as a starter, at least. That's how young he is.

Fans in Baltimore are hoping the headline on this season ends up being "The Triumph of Lamar Jackson." And it very well may. But regardless, there's another headline on this season that's already in place and not susceptible to change – "The Education of Lamar Jackson." That's what you're seeing week after week.

His first trip into Pittsburgh's rollicking Heinz Field is definitely a "class in session" moment for him, as is the way the Ravens' past two opponents have taken away the deep ball to his favorite wide receiver, Marquise Brown. We'll see how he responds.

Shoot, the fact the Ravens are on a two-game losing streak is even a teachable moment. After he became the starter last year, he led the Ravens on a 6-1 surge that produced a division title. Then he started 2-0 in 2019. So he'd been living a charmed life of sorts, but an NFL quarterback always experiences downs as well as ups. Again, we'll see how he responds.

Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman agrees that Jackson's education is unfolding before our eyes.

"For a player at his stage of development, it's a constant day-to-day, week-to-week learning curve. He's on that curve, and he's attacking it really well," Roman said.

Roman added, "He's taken the right approach. One of the most beautiful things about him is he's going to be his own harshest critic. And it doesn't matter what happened; he's always going to ask himself, 'What can I do better to make that play more successful or that situation more successful?' And that's encouraging and exciting, and it bodes well for the future."

Thus far, Jackson has easily exceeded the consensus expectations for how he'd fare in the NFL. There was a lot of skepticism, which drives him. He has made plays, won games, demonstrated that his unique style can work in the NFL. Every week, it seems, opposing defenders tip their cap to him after the game.

But there also are moments when Jackson looks young, which he is, and appears to need more development and polish, which he does.

His arrival has injected a lot of excitement into Ravens football, a good thing. But remember, his development is ongoing, nowhere close to over.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/8: Deshaun Watson's Deal May Be Best Gauge for Lamar Jackson's Extension

Marlon Humphrey is ranked the No. 2 cornerback in the NFL. J.K. Dobbins is tabbed as the Ravens' top candidate to become a first-time Pro Bowler this season.
news

Mailbag: Will a Ravens Receiver Reach 1,000 Yards?

Will Lamar Jackson top 1,000 rushing yards? Who is an under-the-radar player heading into camp? What's the biggest remaining weakness?
news

Ravens Productions Wins Five Emmy Awards

Adding to its impressive list of award-winning content, Ravens Productions receives five Capital Emmy Awards. 
news

SociaLight: Watch Jonathan Ogden's First Pitch at Orioles Game

Ravens Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden is a lucky charm on the diamond.
news

Late for Work 7/7: Projecting Lamar Jackson's 2021 Passing Stats

PFF predicts Lamar Jackson's passing yardage to significantly increase. Silence from Ravens fans and media regarding WR N'Keal Harry's trade request a show of support for current regime?. PFF offers "best-case scenario" for the Ravens' season.
news

Eisenberg: Ramifications of the 17-Game Season

A lot of things are changing – the playoff math, the added importance of durability and depth, the ability to grind. Here are some of the possible solutions.
news

Late for Work 7/6: Three Key Players Ravens Will Have to Decide Whether to Extend

Marlon Humphrey is chosen as one of five players you'd want to start a franchise with. Is DeShon Elliott poised for a big season?
news

Late for Work 7/5: Lamar Jackson Contract Negotiations Going 'Smoothly' With Advisors

Experts predict Ravens over 11 wins in 2021. Bucky Brooks ranks Ravens CBs Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters as a top-rated duo in the league. 
news

Gus Edwards: The American Dream

Born in the middle of the Liberian Civil War, Gus Edwards and his family fled the violence to find a better life in the United States. But no part of it was easy.
news

Late for Work 7/2: NFL Writer: Ravens Have Everything Needed for Super Bowl Run

Mike Garafolo says Lamar Jackson needs to take a big step forward as a passer. If the Ravens don't sign Justin Houston, would they trade for a veteran edge rusher? Pundits predict a breakout season for Patrick Queen.
news

Late for Work 7/1: Analyst Predicts Two Ravens Rookies Will Make Instant Impact

J.K. Dobbins just misses making the top 10 in Maurice Jones-Drew's RB1 rankings. ESPN front-office insider says Ravens should extend Lamar Jackson ASAP. The Ravens are No. 5 in Pro Football Focus' roster rankings.
news

Late for Work 6/30: ESPN Names the Ravens' Biggest Vulnerability 

Pundits believe Rashod Bateman can become first 'bone fide No. 1 WR.' Kevin Zeitler's signing ranked among the top offseason moves. How soon could Terrell Suggs make the Hall of Fame?
Advertising