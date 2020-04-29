Eric DeCosta Envisions a Four-Headed Monster at Running Back

"I think [Dobbins] is a guy that is strong, he's a darting guy. He's got very, very good speed through the line of scrimmage. He's explosive, he's able to run low to the ground with good balance, he's a good knee bender. He's got excellent lateral agility and the ability to make people miss. What I like most about him is if he's got a crease, he's gone. He's a guy that has an extra gear through the second and third levels of the defense. He can make big plays and he did that in every game this year. He's got a little bit of a game-breaker style to him."

Rice broke out in his second season in 2009, taking over the lead role and rushing for 1,339 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught 78 passes for 702 yards and another score, earning his first of three trips to the Pro Bowl.

Dobbins didn't catch a lot of passes in college (averaged 24 receptions for 215 yards), but DeCosta thinks he could be good in that facet of the game in the NFL.