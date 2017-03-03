Eric DeCosta Sees 2017 Class As A 'Defensive Draft'

Mar 03, 2017 at 03:00 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

03_DecostaDefensive_news.jpg


Eric DeCosta likes to assign themes to every draft.

As the Ravens assistant general manager looks through the crop of prospects in this year's class, the point he's consistently noticed is that the group is loaded on the defensive side. 

"Every draft kind of takes on it's own personality, and this seems to be, at the outset, a very defensive draft," DeCosta said at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Having a draft class stacked with defensive talent is good news for the Ravens based on their positions of need. They want to add players at all levels of their defense – particularly cornerback, safety, pass rusher – and this year's prospects have the potential to re-stock the cupboard with dynamic playmakers.

"We see a lot of talent at corner, at safety," DeCosta said. "We see some talent at pass rush, whether they're 4-3 defensive ends, possible interior sub rushers, and then outside linebackers."

Head Coach John Harbaugh has stressed on multiple occasions this offseason the importance of adding players in the defensive backfield. He said Wednesday that "we're thin in the secondary across the board."

The Ravens haven't drafted a cornerback in the first three rounds since taking Jimmy Smith in the first round of the 2011 draft, but that's a trend that appears destined to change this season. The Ravens need to find a long-term solution on the opposite side of Smith, and the last few seasons have illustrated the importance of having a deep stable of quality corners.

Drafting a cornerback with the No. 16 pick is a definite possibility for the Ravens, and DeCosta also suggested they may consider a safety at that spot.

"Corners are typically like your real blue-chip stocks – the Apple, the Coca-Cola, things like that.[period] Safeties are more value driven," DeCosta said. "What's the value of the player? How good is he compared to the other safeties in the draft and when do you pounce?

"In this draft,[add] we think there might be two really, really good safeties that might have a chance to compete with the corners in the first round."

Most pundits name LSU's Jamal Adams and Ohio State's Malik Hooker as the top two safeties in this year's class. The top cornerbacks are generally regarded as Ohio State's Marshon Lattimore, Washington's Sidney Jones, Florida's Teez Tabor and Florida's Quincy Wilson.

Pass rusher is also in the first-round mix considering that outside linebackers Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil are in the latter stages of their careers. Some of the top edge rushers are Texas A&M's Myles Garrett, Stanford's Solomon Thomas, Tennessee's Derek Barnett, UCLA's Takkarist McKinley, Michigan's Taco Charlton and Alabama's Tim Williams.

Regardless of what direction the Ravens go with their first-round pick, they'll still have a chance to nab defensive starters later in the draft. If they don't take the coveted cornerback or pass rusher at No. 16, they could likely still get in impact player at those spots in the second or third round.

"I think it's one of the best defensive drafts I've seen," NFL Network's Mike Mayock said during a pre-combine conference call. "I think one of the messages in this year's draft at edge, corner and safety is there is great quality at the top, but there is depth throughout."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Here's How Current Ravens Performed at the Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine ended one year ago today. With this year's event cancelled, we look back on some of the Ravens' top performers.
news

All the Combine Invites, And How It's Different This Year

The league invited 323 prospects to an altered NFL Scouting Combine that won't feature any in-person drills.
news

Combine 'Fallers' Who Could Benefit the Ravens

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa ran the 40-yard dash in over five seconds, while Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. is headed for surgery.
news

Here's What the Ravens Think of Kenneth Murray and Patrick Queen

The two inside linebackers pulled up with hamstring injuries at the Combine, but their speed may not be what Baltimore cares about most.
news

Late for Work 3/2: Would a Breshad Perriman Reunion Make Sense? 

Why Lamar Jackson hates playing against Patrick Mahomes. The LSU pass rush prospect that fits the Ravens. Yannick Ngakoue wants out of Jacksonville.
news

Saturday Night was Speed Night at the Combine

Two defensive tackles and an outside linebacker posted historic numbers in the 40-yard dash Saturday night at NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Ten Biggest Takeaways From NFL Combine

As another Combine ends, here are some key developments from the Ravens perspective as they move forward with their offseason plans.
news

Terrell Lewis Knows He Sounds Like a Raven

Alabama edge rusher Terrell Lewis has a name that sounds like a Raven, and he is familiar with the history of Ray Lewis and Terrell Suggs in Baltimore.
news

The 2020 Draft Looks Like a Good Place to Find a Pass Rusher

As the Ravens look to improve their pass rush, this year's draft gives them options to explore.
news

Three Wide Receivers Who Wowed at Combine

As the Ravens examine this year's deep wide receiver draft class, several wideouts turned in strong performances during Thursday night's workouts.
news

Late for Work 2/28: Should Ravens Seek Trade for A-List Wide Receiver?

NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks believes Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. would be a perfect fit for the Ravens. The Ravens focus on versatile defensive players at the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Kenneth Murray Could be NFL Combine's Most Interesting Man

Linked to the Ravens in mock drafts, Oklahoma inside linebacker Kenneth Murray has already helped save a life and has cared for three siblings with special needs.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising