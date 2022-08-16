Late for Work 8/16: ESPN Pundits Share Why Ravens Will Win AFC North

ESPN Pundits Believe the Ravens Will Win the Division

The AFC North, per usual, will be a hard-fought division that may take until the final game to find its champion, but ESPN's Mina Kimes believe the Ravens will stand atop the division when the dust settles.

"I'm bullish on the Ravens," Kimes said on The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny. "I'm excited to watch them this year. I think I've got them winning the division."

Joined by Kimes was ESPN's Bill Barnwell, and the two shared one reason each as to why the Ravens will win the division, with the first being Lamar Jackson and the running game.

"I was looking up the Ravens' EPA per play running into loaded boxes—which obviously they face the most loaded boxes in the NFL, and I was—I didn't think it was going to be terrible but in 2019 [they] were third in EPA per play. In 2020 it drops to eighth. Last year, it was still fourth!" Kimes said. "Even with all those injuries on the offensive line, all those injuries in the running back room. That is because Lamar Jackson is the quarterback of this football team. It is even with those injuries this is still an unstoppable machine on the ground. And if those guys are healthy and if the offensive line is better, there's just no reason to think they're not going to return to form. It's funny, like, the whole Lamar Jackson, 'figure out thing,' I know we kind of make jokes about it, but the truth is, that to me, more than you talk about the passing game, that number to me is the perfect piece of evidence for the fact that it is impossible to figure out this quarterback because of his special abilities, right? Like, it doesn't matter. … So if they can get just a little bit more out of the passing game this year, this offense should get back on track."

Barnwell's reasoning for a Ravens resurgence is due to the moves made in the offseason to improve the secondary.